Real Madrid's first-leg Champions League tie with Manchester City may not have been full of goals but it certainly delivered as a contest.

Vinicius Jr opened the scoring with a thunderous strike against the run of play, before Kevin De Bruyne's powerful drive in the second half ensured the two teams will head to the Etihad next week with the tie in the balance.

A 1-1 draw was perhaps a fair reflection of an astute tactical battle between Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola with two of their star men coming to the party at exactly the right time.

Vinicius was a constant threat throughout, even attempting an audacious rainbow flick over Kyle Walker at one stage but it was undeniably his goal that got most talking.

Eduardo Camavinga darted forward from his left-back berth across what felt like half the pitch before playing in his Brazilian teammate. The winger let fly from range leaving Ederson with no chance in the City net.

It left plenty impressed, none less so than Rio Ferdinand who couldn't hide his excitement on BT Sport.

How did Rio Ferdinand react to Vinicius Jr's goal?

Gleefully. It's safe to say that he was euphoric, perhaps showing an element of Manchester United bias as he celebrated a goal against their fierce rivals.

That said, it was a moment of pure magic and deserved the type of hype it got from the ex-centre back.

Doing punditry for BT Sport, the broadcaster shared a clip of his elation as the goal went in.

Ferdinand can be heard screaming "Vinicius Jr...that's what he does" right at the top of his lungs.

The reaction itself got plenty on Twitter talking, with the best of the reaction from the social media platform found below...

Firstly, some seemed to think it was a jibe at the Citizens.

Others decided to slam the pundit, suggesting his reaction was completely over the top...