Real Madrid and Manchester City played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in the first leg of a mouthwatering Champions League semi-final tie, and there were plenty of battles all over the pitch.

Vinicius Junior and Kevin De Bruyne both scored incredible long-range efforts, in what ended up as a draw that both sides may be happy with.

However, one incident which has sparked a divisive reaction came towards the end of the first half.

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal engaged Jack Grealish in a number of physical battles, and he may consider himself lucky that he was not penalised for some of the heavy-handed tackles he left on the Englishman.

One particularly controversial duel came when Carvajal followed the ball out of play, before sending Grealish hurtling into the advertising boards as he collided with the winger.

Some have argued that this should have been a red card, whilst others encouraged the physical nature of their duels in what was a fiery affair.

The best of the reaction can be seen below. Was Carvajal lucky to escape without a card?

Some fans were sympathetic towards Grealish...

Others were quick to defend it as a regular challenge in a physical game...