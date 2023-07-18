When a player moves to a new club, it's like being the new kid at school. But when that school is in another country entirely, and speaks a language you are yet to learn, it can be all the more daunting.

Luckily for Jude Bellingham, however, he seems to be getting on just fine with his Real Madrid teammates, perhaps helped by his Spanish lessons. It has given certain teammates of his the opportunity to teach him a few things, too, but not things we're likely to hear in a press conference any time soon.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder has dropped some of the Madrid players in it by revealing the names of those who have taught him bad words in Spanish.

What did Jude Bellingham say about learning Spanish?

Speaking to Real Madrid Tv about how his Spanish is coming along, Bellingham said: “Lucas Vazquez and Brahim Diaz are probably my biggest Spanish teachers. Everyone's chipping in and teaching me bad words. I can't wait to try them out!”

There's no doubt that La Liga referees will be getting earfuls next season then - and with the added bonus of the complaints coming in Spanish combined with a Birmingham accent.

We're sure that the England international will take no time in settling in at Madrid, after the success he had in Germany with Dortmund. At 20 years old, Bellingham well and truly has the world at his feet.

Speaking about joining the Spanish giants, the midfielder said in one of his first interviews: "I'd always been aware of the interest from England so that was pretty normal," said Bellingham at his presentation as a Real Madrid player (via BBC Sport).

"It was a bit of a surprise when my dad sat me down and said: 'You've had a bit of interest from Real Madrid.'

"I think that was maybe about 12-15 months ago. When he said that I had goosebumps, my heart was close to stopping. It's something you don't expect growing up - being able to play for a team like this."

What languages does Jude Bellingham speak?

Born in Birmingham, England, Bellingham's first language is English. After spending three years at Dortmund, however, it would come as no surprise if the new Madrid man picked up some German - in fact, he can even be heard swearing in this BVB YouTube clip.

And, we're sure the Spanish lessons will eventually pay off at Madrid, too.

Other players may be worried about moving to a new country, especially when still at a young age, but Bellingham already has plenty of experience. At 20, this is already a player with plenty of Champions League experience, and experience playing for a top European club.

Suddenly add a dose of what Madrid can offer, and you've got yourself a player with unimaginable potential.

By the time he's done in Spain, we could be talking about Bellingham as one of the greatest British exports of all time, comfortably competing with the likes of Gareth Bale.

Having failed to win a league title at Dortmund, too, the Englishman may have his focus set on lifting major silverware in the coming campaign under Carlo Ancelotti.