Aurelien Tchouameni has trolled new Real Madrid signing Jude Bellingham over a past incident with his latest social media post.

How much did Jude Bellingham cost Real Madrid?

This summer, after three years at Borussia Dortmund, the English midfielder completed a move to Los Blancos.

His transfer cost an initial £88.5m but the deal could eventually rise to £115m if certain add-ons are met during his six-year contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bellingham has certainly gotten off to a great start to life in Spain too, having scored on his La Liga debut for Madrid over the weekend.

Indeed, playing away against Athletic Bilbao, it took the 20-year-old just 36 minutes to get off the mark for his new club as he netted in a 2-0 victory.

In The Guardian report of that game, it's noted by journalist Sid Lowe that Bellingham stood before "the sheer red wall of the noisiest stand of the most emblematic ground in Spain, the place they call the cathedral, arms spread wide, taking it all in" as he celebrated the goal.

The same article notes that Tchouameni was the first to join him in celebrating the goals and it seems to midfield duo have struck up a good relationship already.

At least, we hope it's a friendship as the Frenchman trolled Bellingham this week with an image shared on Twitter.

As you can see in the picture above, Tchouameni appears to have created the exact same moment he scored against his new English teammate as France knocked out the Three Lions at the 2022 World Cup last winter.

In response to the message, Bellingham joked back: "Thought we agreed not to talk about that day…"

What languages does Jude Bellingham speak?

It will certainly be interesting to see how Bellingham gets on in his new environment and he appears to be settling in well both on and off the pitch.

Indeed, as evidenced by his goal and now this interaction online, things seem pretty smooth – and he's already learning Spanish too.

Back in July, Bellingham explained that a few of his teammates have been teaching him some rather rude phrases.

He said: “Lucas Vazquez and Brahim Diaz are probably my biggest Spanish teachers. Everyone's chipping in and teaching me bad words. I can't wait to try them out!”

In the past, the 20-year-old has shown a willingness to learn a new language, and can even be heard swearing in this BVB YouTube clip during his time in Germany with Dortmund. So he can speak English, a bit of German, and will presumably soon speak some Spanish too.

He certainly seems to be impressing his new manager. Indeed, after scoring on debut, the midfielder picked up plenty of praise from Carlo Ancelotti.

The Real Madrid boss told the press: "It feels like Jude Bellingham has been a Real Madrid player for a long time. He is out of the ordinary."

Although showing the sort of maturity he's already grown a great reputation for having, the Englishman didn't appear to be getting carried away with himself, saying: "I am not going to get too excited by the goal and the win."

Still, all things considered, it's been a dream start to life in Spain so far – even despite a bit of trolling from Tchouameni.