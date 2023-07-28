Pre-season is a time in which most managers likely want nothing more than to just get the bubble wrap out for their players, forever hoping that it will do the trick if they dare square off against Lisandro Martinez in a not-so-friendly friendly game.

The so-called 'butcher' has so far spent most of pre-season slicing up the calves of some of Europe's best attackers. First, came his horror challenge on Bukayo Saka, as Manchester United defeated Arsenal 2-0. And, if that wasn't controversial enough, Martinez then turned his attention to Jude Bellingham, wiping the Real Madrid midfielder out entirely.

Taking the attention away from United's 2-0 defeat, Martinez sparked a reaction from Bellingham, who was rightly left displeased.

The commentators were quick to jump the gun with the incident, however, getting slightly mixed up on what actually happened.

Lisandro Martinez and Jude Bellingham clash after tackle

On very rare occasions, a defender can be excused for a shocking challenge, with the ball there to be won. This was not one of those occasions, though. It was anything but.

As Bellingham shifted the ball onto his Madrid teammate Vinicus Junior, Martinez came recklessly sliding in, catching the England international on his right leg in a needless challenge that potentially could have ended up as a red card.

Reacting, Bellingham instantly sprung to his feet to confront the Manchester United defender, pushing the Argentine. Mason Mount then briefly got involved, before things were separated in what was a feisty affair.

The commentary team of Stewart Gardner and Ben Thorn didn't exactly have their best moment, either, with one accusing Bellingham of hitting Martinez in the face, when the incident quite clearly shows that this was not the case.

As you can hear in the video above, one of the commentators said: “He didn’t just push him there, did he? He struck him in the face as well."

Speaking after the game on the incident, Bellingham said, via The Guardian: "The little tiff with Martínez is one of those things. He is a brilliant player. I came in at half-time and I was f’ing this and f’ing that. But when he came over to wish me all the best when he came off, I really respected it.

“I know what goes on on the pitch stays on the pitch. I saw him at the end of the game and wished him well. I can respect that when two players are trying to win for their team and can come together and be respectful after the game. He is a great competitor and a great player. Just like me, he wants to win. Sometimes it spills over.”

How have Real Madrid performed in pre-season?

Defeating Manchester United 2-0 after goals from Bellingham and Joselu, Madrid continued a fairly successful pre-season.

So far, they have beaten AC Milan 3-2, coming from behind, and defeated the Red Devils. Their focus now turns to a pre-season El Clasico, as Los Blancos get their first encounter of the season with Barcelona.

In a preview of what's to come, we may get an indication about the La Liga title race, even though the season is a few weeks away.