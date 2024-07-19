Yet to make their first move in the current summer transfer window, Liverpool have been forced to turn their attention to next summer, when they'll reportedly lose one of Arne Slot's best players.

Liverpool transfer news

It's not a major surprise that the Reds have endured a quiet window so far, given that Slot is still finding his feet and is yet to even take charge of his first game. The Dutchman's priority will be to take a look at his squad in full when certain stars return from their break following international duty, before perhaps finally dipping into the transfer market.

When those at Anfield are ready to make their moves, rumours suggest that they could steal some late headlines. Recent reports have linked the Reds with moves for the likes of Jeremie Frimpong and Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi in pursuit of making up for losing out on Leny Yoro to Manchester United.

That said, Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes may want to focus on the problems brewing internally, rather than adding to Slot's squad.

According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid have already reached an agreement with Trent Alexander-Arnold in a deal that will see him complete a move to the La Liga giants at the end of his Liverpool contract next summer. The report claims Florentino Pérez was hoping to sign him this summer, but the Reds' demands were too high given his contract situation, and so they have gone directly to the player to get ahead of things instead.

There's no doubt that Alexander-Arnold's exit would mirror that of Luis Suarez's to Barcelona or Fernando Torres' to Chelsea all those years ago, in terms of impact, and would even arguably rank above those if he does head for the exit door without a transfer fee. For now, Liverpool certainly face a nervous wait for the right-back's verdict.

Liverpool must do everything to keep "crazy" Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold isn't the first Liverpool academy graduate to attract interest from Europe's best. Steven Gerrard turned that interest down for the entirety of his career in pursuit of dragging his boyhood club to major honours. Michael Owen, meanwhile, gave into temptation and saw his career suffer an irreparable taint in the process.

Alexander-Arnold's situation is slightly different, however. He doesn't have the desperation of Gerrard or that of Owen. He's won everything there is to win in club football. He's completed his dream at Liverpool and with that major box ticked, life as a galactico could await as the Reds start a new era under Slot.

That said, Liverpool must do everything in their power to agree a new contract with their star man and avoid the disaster of losing him for free next summer.

Many would likely echo the praise of Jurgen Klopp from last season when describing Alexander-Arnold's impact at Anfield, that's for sure. The German said via Anfield Watch: "I'm not sure I have to say anything about that. Nobody is in doubt how highly I think about Trent. He plays here since I'm here pretty much – longer, of course, but with the first team pretty much since I'm here. The development is crazy."