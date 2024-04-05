Chelsea have unsurprisingly switched their attention back towards the transfer window in what could be Todd Boehly's most important summer yet, with an upgrade on Ben Chilwell now on the agenda.

Chelsea transfer news

It's a rare day when the Blues aren't stealing the headlines for their transfer activity, particularly under Boehly's ownership. Unfortunately for them, the headlines are rarely positive these days with several big-money buys struggling to adjust at Stamford Bridge to create another season of struggle and mid-table mediocrity in the Premier League.

That mediocrity could have further consequences yet too, with reports indicating that Chelsea are walking a fine line when it comes to the Financial Fair Play rules following large losses. A point deduction would sum up a disastrous spell for Boehly since arriving at Stamford Bridge. But even that has not put an end to rumours over potential incomings.

The London giants have already been linked to the likes of Victor Osimhen in what would be a big-money move this summer, but while the Napoli man would solve Mauricio Pochettino's striker problem, it remains to be seen whether a deal is feasible.

The same can be said for Ferland Mendy. According to Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness, Chelsea are now eyeing a move to sign Mendy this summer, with the French left-back's Real Madrid place at risk due to the likely arrival of Alphonso Davies. The report claims that "trouble is brewing" at the Bernabeu and that Davies' arrival would "surely mean" the end of Mendy's time in Madrid, with their squad planning scattered due to indecision around Mendy and Fran García's positions in the pecking order.

With Chelsea looking to take advantage of the situation, the Blues could land a perfect upgrade on Ben Chilwell this summer. The fact that Mendy is in the final 18 months of his contract may also help any deal get over the line for a cheaper price in the coming months.

"Important" Mendy would be an upgrade on Chilwell

Among those who have struggled to find their best form at Stamford Bridge this season is Chilwell. The left-back, who has captained the side in Reece James' absence this season, will be in real trouble of losing his place in Pochettino's side if Mendy arrives, with or without the captain's armband next season. Mendy's stats this season show just how much of an upgrade he'd be on the England international, particularly in a defensive sense.

League Stats 23/24 Ferland Mendy Ben Chilwell Progressive Carries 18 22 Progressive Passes 73 24 Interceptions 13 4 Ball Recoveries 83 31

Ancelotti won't want to see his left-back leave even if he does welcome Davies though, having said as much last season, via Sports Mole: "I want him to continue, obviously. He has been very important. Last year he showed a high level of defensive solidity. Ferland is recovering well from his injury, hopefully he will be important."

With that said the Spanish giants would likely be forcing Mendy's hand if they signed Davies, given that the Bayern Munich left-back would take his place in Ancelotti's starting side. And that will give Chelsea the perfect opportunity to take full advantage this summer.