In what would cause Mikel Arteta the ultimate blow this summer, Real Madrid are now reportedly planning to go all out in pursuit of one Arsenal star in a record-breaking deal.

Arsenal transfer news

Out of the Carabao Cup after suffering a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United across two legs and forced to watch on as Liverpool potentially turn a six-point gap into nine with their game in hand against Everton next week, Arsenal will be in no mood for Madrid to come knocking. But knocking they may well come to deal the Gunners their biggest blow yet this summer.

It was also a disappointing month or so for the Gunners on the transfer front, having failed to welcome a single reinforcement. It did look as though they would bite the bullet and pursue a striker late in the window when they shocked Aston Villa with a last-gasp bid for Ollie Watkins, but the Villans were offended rather than tempted by their bid.

Whether their mood changes when the summer arrives remains to be seen, but those in North London may well be tasked with keeping hold of their own star man first and foremost.

According to RMC Sport, Real Madrid are now willing to go all out to sign William Saliba from Arsenal this summer in a deal that would cost the Spaniards a record fee for a defender - eclipsing Harry Maguire's £80m move from Leicester City to Manchester United in 2019.

Should Madrid come calling, Arsenal may face a familiar fight to keep hold of the Frenchman. It's a battle up against Spanish opposition that they've lost in the past, of course, when the likes of Thierry Henry and Cesc Fabregas both failed to resist the temptation of Barcelona.

"Superb" Saliba is more important than ever

To lose Saliba now, just when doubt is beginning to creep into Arteta's project, would be an undeniable blow for Arsenal and one which could bring them crashing back down out of the Premier League title picture altogether.

At 23 years old, the Frenchman is the heir to Virgil van Dijk's Premier League throne and has all the ability in the world to lead Arsenal to glory at last, but turning Real Madrid down would certainly take some strength - especially if the Gunners fail to strengthen around him.

Arteta has been well aware of Saliba's prowess since his Premier League debut, telling reporters in 2022 after he made his first start against Brentford: “Saliba was superb. For his age, he is built really well. You need the right balance. Physicality in this league is something where you can’t come up short. If you do, you will be exposed."

Since then, the only way has been up for the Frenchman who could yet be offered the chance to follow in Henry and Fabregas' footsteps by swapping Arsenal for one of La Liga's big-hitters. When the summer arrives, Saliba could have the ultimate choice to make.