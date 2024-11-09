Real Madrid are arguably the biggest club in world football and therefore have the financial power to pay big wages.

In fact, in the 2024/25 season, Real Madrid have an annual payroll of €272,960,000 (£227m), with the average Galactico earning an incredible €238,601 (£198k) a week.

But who earns what at the Bernabeu? Football FanCast has ranked every Real Madrid player in the first-team squad in order from highest to lowest in terms of wages for the 2024/25 season, with the help of Capology.

Disclaimer - only the club and the players themselves truly know their wages, so take each of these figures as you will.

Rank Player Gross pay per week Gross pay per year 1 Kylian Mbappe €600,962 €31,250,000 2 David Alaba €432,692 €22,250,000 =3 Vinicius Junior €400,577 €20,830,000 =3 Jude Bellingham €400,577 €20,830,000 5 Federico Valverde €320,577 €16,670,000 6 Thibaut Courtois €288,462 €15,000,000 =7 Antonio Rudiger €280,385 €14,580,000 =7 Eder Militao €280,385 €14,580,000 =9 Rodrygo €240,385 €12,500,000 =9 Aurelien Tchouameni €240,385 €12,500,000 =9 Eduardo Camavinga €240,385 €12,500,000 =12 Dani Ceballos €200,385 €10,420,000 =12 Daniel Carvajal €200,385 €10,420,000 =12 Ferland Mendy €200,385 €10,420,000 =12 Luka Modric €200,385 €10,420,000 16 Lucas Vazquez €180,385 €9,380,000 17 Brahim Diaz €140,192 €7,290,000 18 Fran Garcia €100,192 €5,210,000 19 Arda Guler €100,000 €5,200,000 20 Andriy Lunin €86,538 €4,500,000 21 Endrick €80,000 €4,160,000 22 Jesus Vallejo €34,615 €1,800,000

Here's a detailed look at Real Madrid's top 10 earners...

10 Aurelien Tchouameni

€240,385 per week

Versatile France international Aurelien Tchouameni made the move to the Bernabeu in 2022 after impressing in his native country with Bordeaux and Monaco.

The transfer fee was a reported €80m, with Tchouameni playing in defence and midfield under Carlo Ancelotti.

9 Rodrygo

€240,385 per week

Another player on €12.5m a year is Brazilian winger Rodrygo, who moved to Real Madrid from Santos back in 2019.

Since then, the attacker has gone from strength to strength, with a new contract coming his way in 2023. His current deal has a reported release clause of €1bn.

8 Eder Militao

€280,385 per week

Like Rodrygo, fellow Brazilian Eder Militao also made the move to Madrid in 2019 and has been a star at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid paid FC Porto €50m for the centre-back’s services, and he has made more than 150 appearances since then, with his current contract set to expire in 2028.

7 Antonio Rudiger

€280,385 per week

A player who didn’t cost Real Madrid a transfer fee was Antonio Rudiger, who joined the club in 2022 after leaving Chelsea as a free agent.

As a result, Real Madrid chiefs were able to give the Germany international an eye-catching €14.6m-a-year salary.

6 Thibaut Courtois

€288,462 per week

Another star who swapped Stamford Bridge for the Bernabeu was goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who has been with Real Madrid since 2018.

The Belgian has had his injury struggles, but has still won 13 major honours with the club and is under contract until 2026.

5 Federico Valverde

€320,577 per week

Real Madrid secured the services of Federico Valverde from Uruguayan side Penarol when he was still a teenager back in 2016.

The midfielder impressed out on loan with Deportivo La Coruna and has been a part of the first-team setup since 2018. He signed a new deal until 2029 and has a release clause of €1bn.

4 Jude Bellingham

€400,577 per week

Real Madrid won the race to sign England superstar Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in 2023, and he enjoyed an incredible first campaign.

The midfielder scored a number of important goals and picked up a La Liga and Champions League title in his debut season, already justifying his €20.8m-a-year salary.

3 Vinicius Junior

€400,577 per week

Also picking up more than €20m per year is Vinicius Junior, who Real Madrid signed way back in 2018 from Flamengo.

The club’s faith in Vinicius becoming a superstar known all over the world has paid off, with the Brazilian now arguably one of, if not Madrid’s best player, wearing the famous No 7 shirt at the Bernabeu.

He signed his latest deal in 2023 and it is set to expire in 2027.

2 David Alaba

€432,692 per week

Some may find it a surprise to see David Alaba’s name above the likes of Vinicius and Bellingham, but the Austria international arrived on a free transfer in 2021 after leaving Bayern Munich, hence his hefty pay packet.

He also joined as one of the world's best defenders at the time and was arguably still in his prime at the age of 28. He’s provided a versatile option at the back and in midfield if needed, earning the equivalent of £360k a week.

1 Kylian Mbappe

€600,962 per week

Unlike Alaba, what isn’t a surprise is seeing Kylian Mbappe as Real Madrid’s highest-paid player.

The French superstar finally signed for the club in 2024 from Paris Saint-Germain after years of speculation. Real Madrid didn’t need to pay a transfer fee, which allowed them to give Mbappe a whopping €31.25m-a-year deal.