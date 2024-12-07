Whilst the focus has been on potential incomings in recent weeks, Manchester United could yet lose one of their star men amid recent reports that Real Madrid are plotting a move.

Man Utd transfer news

It's no real shock that the rumours have been coming thick and fast since Ruben Amorim's arrival as he looks to stamp his mark on the current Manchester United side and take the Red Devils back to the top of English football.

Viktor Gyokeres, out of several names, stands out as the most impressive player to have been linked with a move to Old Trafford given the success that he enjoyed under Amorim at Sporting CP. One of the most, if not the most clinical strikers in European football so far this season, the Swede is the calibre of player that Manchester United should be going all out for.

As things stand, Amorim has been left to pick up the pieces with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund as his forward options. And whilst both players have plenty of potential, the difference in quality between them and Gyokeres is clear. But as the Sporting star continues to steal the headlines, those at Old Trafford could suffer a frustrating blow on the departure front.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Real Madrid are plotting a move to sign Lisandro Martinez in 2025 in an attempt to address their recent defensive problems.

The Manchester United centre-back has become a fan favourite at Old Trafford, even if injury setbacks have stood in the way of featuring on a consistent basis under Amorim so far.

Once back to full fitness, however, the Argentinian could play an important part, and given how Amorim's back-three system might suit his best qualities, potentially his best football in a United shirt. With that in mind, Real Madrid's move would be incredibly poorly timed.

"Skilful" Martinez can become crucial player under Amorim

We've already seen how Amorim's 3-4-2-1 system can both benefit and cause certain Manchester United players to struggle when asked to adapt to a new role. Amad Diallo, in one example, has found himself in a new wing-back role at times and has thrived, whilst it remains to be seen exactly where Marcus Rashford truly fits into the new-look side.

Martinez should be among those who benefit the most, however. His style and stature was always going to struggle more when asked to play as part of a back four under Ten Hag, but Amorim's arrival should finally get the best out of the £120,000-a-week defender next to Matthijs de Ligt and - eventually - young starlet Leny Yoro.

Even as Ten Hag struggled to get the best out of Martinez, he was still full of praise for his defender, telling Manchester United's official website (as relayed by All Football): "He's a warrior and I think the fans will admire him. He has an attitude, fighting spirit.

"He brings aggressiveness in the game, in a good way. I think we need that. But also, he's also skilful and he can deal with the ball and he's left-footed."