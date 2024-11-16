As the international break continues, Real Madrid have reportedly turned their attention towards the Premier League and are now pushing to sign one Everton star who they believe could solve their recent problem.

Everton transfer news

Ahead of The Friedkin Group's arrival, Everton have been in mixed form in recent weeks. Whilst they remain outside of the relegation zone, three games without victory suggests that Sean Dyche's side have got a long way to go. Their blunt 0-0 draw against West Ham United last time out once again exposed their need for reinforcements if they are to push on from relegation scraps.

On that front, rumours have been coming thick and fast, with Everton already receiving links to the likes of Christantus Uche. The Getafe midfielder has enjoyed quite the rise in the last year or so and could make his biggest move yet by swapping La Liga for Goodison Park next year.

It's not just potential incomings stealing the headlines, though, as the Toffees could yet suffer a major departure. According to Football Insider, Real Madrid are now pushing to sign Jarrad Branthwaite and believe that he's the solution to their defensive problems. The former Carlisle youngster is thought to be valued at around £80m by the Toffees, which would represent a huge profit on the £1m they paid for his signature.

The Spanish giants suffered a hefty defeat against Barcelona in an El Clasico to forget, losing 4-0 against Hansi Flick's impressive side. Following that up with a 3-1 defeat against AC Milan in the Champions League since, Madrid are in growing need of a defensive solution.

It would be quite the move if Branthwaite swapped Everton for the Bernabeu, but the England international must first focus on getting back to full fitness and getting back into Dyche's side. To say it's been a frustrating season so far for the central defender would be an understatement.

"Special" Branthwaite is enduring a frustrating campaign

After missing the first five Premier League games through injury, returning against Crystal Palace and then missing a further two games courtesy of another knock, Branthwaite's injury concerns have only continued, forcing him to drop out of recent England duty. Meanwhile, when he has been available for Everton, he has been forced to settle for a place on the bench in two of his four appearances.

After the international break - in which he's been handed the opportunity to rest up - Branthwaite will be desperate to pick up where he left off last season in what would be a major boost for the Toffees.

The Everton man earned a lot of fans last season, including Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, who told Sky Sports: "Branthwaite has been outstanding. I think this lad is pretty special. He's a big part of why Everton in my eyes have a good chance of staying up, him and his partnership with [James] Tarkowski."

Real Madrid are seemingly inclined to agree, perhaps leading to a sensational move when next summer arrives. If the European giants do approach the defender, then it would be difficult to turn them down.