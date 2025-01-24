Real Madrid are now planning a unique offer to Chelsea as they set their sights on signing Enzo Fernandez, with a big-name player potentially on the table for Enzo Maresca in a direct exchange.

Enzo Maresca wants new midfielder at Chelsea this month

According to reliable Stamford Bridge reporter Simon Phillips, Maresca has personally requested the signing of a new midfielder at Chelsea before deadline day on February 3rd.

This has apparently led to their interest in Man United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who is at the centre of talks over a new and improved contract at Old Trafford, but PSR issues are rumoured to be stalling an agreement, as the England international is said to want 10 times more than his current £20,000-per-week deal (The Mail).

As a result, Chelsea have approached Mainoo's agents to see if they can tempt him with a move to London. It could be one to watch from now until the end of the transfer window. However, it is believed the 19-year-old's current preference is to remain where he is.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Man City (away) January 25 West Ham (away) February 3 Brighton (away) February 14 Aston Villa (away) February 22 Southampton (home) February 25

"Chelsea are very much now trying for a few moves that would have waited until the summer just some weeks back," wrote Phillips via his Substack last week.

"Chelsea also still want to bring in a new midfielder this window on request of Enzo Maresca. However, that does not need to be a new midfielder, and there are still chances that either Lesley Ugochukwu or Andrey Santos could be recalled, SPTC sources have heard again yesterday. There’s a chance Santos is recalled too by the way, something that we were not expecting to happen at all, until now, potentially.

"Chelsea have tried to turn the head of Kobbie Mainoo at Manchester United by approaching his agents, and this one is still potentially one that could happen this month, IF the player decides he is keen on the move. So far though, he ideally wants to stay at United and the belief is that a new deal can still be agreed there."

If a move for Mainoo fails, which looks likely as things stand, Chelsea could now have a chance to sign £202,000-per-week Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni.

Real Madrid planning to offer Aurelien Tchouameni in swap deal for Enzo Fernandez

According to news outlet Direct TV Sports, Real are planning to offer Tchouameni in a "direct" Chelsea swap deal for Fernandez - as it is believed they're extremely keen on the Argentina international.

Tchouameni, who's made 24 appearances under Carlo Ancelotti in all competitions so far, missing the odd game through injury, is apparently eager to quit the Bernabeu and the Galacticos could use this in an attempt to acquire Fernandez.

There would be no cash involved in this exchange, just a straight swap deal, and Real are said to be "determined" on signing Fernandez and giving him a fresh start in La Liga.

Tchouameni has apparently been under-performing this term, and Real believe including him in a swap for Fernandez is a win-win situation as they get to offload deadwood in the process.

However, it is unclear what Chelsea's stance would be on this.