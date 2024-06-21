La Liga giants Real Madrid have set their sights on signing a £146,000-per-week Chelsea player to replace one of Carlo Ancelotti's first team regulars.

Players who could be sold by Chelsea this summer

The west Londoners, as revealed by Sky Sports and other reliable media outlets, are under no pressure to sell players before June 30 of this year.

The original consensus was that Chelsea were under pressure to make sales before the end of this month or risk PSR sanctions, with the Premier League only allowing clubs to make a £105 million loss over a rolling three-year period.

However, it is believed Todd Boehly and co are safe from the deadline and actually complying for this calendar year in terms of finances. They will have to sell players before 2025's June 30 deadline, though, and there are many who look set for the transfer list.

Chelsea's most expensive signings under Todd Boehly ownership Price tag Moises Caicedo £115 million Enzo Fernandez £107 million Mykhalo Mudryk £88 million Wesley Fofana £72 million Marc Cucurella £58 million

Thiago Silva has already departed for Fluminese, saying his goodbyes to the Stamford Bridge faithful after four years of faithful service. Chelsea have also agreed a deal to sell Ian Maatsen to Aston Villa, with Unai Emery's side beating Borussia Dortmund in the race for their exciting young left-back.

After Maatsen, Romelu Lukaku, Armando Broja, Conor Gallagher, Malang Sarr, Trevoh Chalobah, Omari Hutchinson and Conor Gallagher have all been linked with the Chelsea exit door as well. Indeed, new boss Enzo Maresca could watch on as co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley orchestrate an overhaul.

“We’re likely to see departures at Chelsea this summer, particularly with the players who are currently out on loan," said Fabrizio Romano on Stamford Bridge exits to GiveMeSport recently.

“As previously reported, the plan is for Armando Broja to be sold once he comes back from his loan at Fulham, and Hakim Ziyech can already be considered to have played his last game for Chelsea. For the others, we have to wait and see what happens.”

Real Madrid set sights on Kepa Arrizabalaga to replace Andriy Lunin

As per reports from Spain, it appears Chelsea may have a good opportunity to offload goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as well.

The £146,000-per-week shot-stopper spent last campaign on loan at the Bernabeu, and it is believed that Ancelotti wants to reunite with him next season. One Spanish media source relays that Real Madrid have set their sights on Kepa to replace Andriy Lunin - who often competed with the 29-year-old for a place in-between the sticks.

Lunin made 32 appearances for Madrid in all competitions last season, but the Ukraine star's deal expires next year and there is no sign of an agreement on fresh terms. The Madrid hierarchy apparently view Kepa as an ideal solution, if they have to offload Lunin this summer, and Chelsea would also be getting a high-earner off their books.

Kepa is apparently determined to leave Chelsea and was rumoured to be planning crunch talks with Maresca over the matter, so this is a transfer which would suit everyone down to the ground.