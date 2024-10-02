Real Madrid transfer chiefs are "seriously considering" a bid to sign a midfielder who they believe could assume a leadership role in their team, whilst also replacing long-serving midfield veteran Luka Modric.

Lille vs Real Madrid - match preview

The Galacticos travel to Lille this evening with the aim of securing their second win of the new Champions League campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti's European champions beat Stuttgart 3-1 in their opening game midway through September, with goals from Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger and Enrick sealing a dramatic three points at the Bernabeu.

It was far from plane sailing goals against the Germans, as it took Rudiger's 83rd-minute goal and a last-gasp strike from Enrick to come away from home turf with a vital victory in this new Champions League format.

Real Madrid's next five games in all competitions Date Lille (away) Tonight Villarreal (home) October 5 Celta Vigo (away) October 19 Borussia Dortmund (home) October 22 Barcelona (home) October 26

Lille poses another tough test for Real, but Ancelotti is boosted by the potential return of Mbappé, who missed their 1-1 derby draw against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

"Mbappe has recovered very well, very quickly," Ancelotti told reporters ahead of tonight's game at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

"He trained yesterday, and today, he will do the full training session with us. Then we'll make the decision together because the last thing we want to do is take risks. Mbappe has had an overload... and in less than a week he has recovered well.

"We have to get points, taking into account the value of the opponent. They are a team that plays very well. They like to play with the ball, they have young players with quality.

"Every match has to be fought. That's why we're here. We are doing well. We are convinced we can improve. We are ready. There are a lot of games, but we are pretty good."

In the background, club president Florentino Perez and his recruitment chiefs are devising plans for the future, and what to do when their long-serving mainstays call time on their Real careers.

Real Madrid are "seriously considering" bid for Alex Baena

Modric is set to play a key role again this season, but the former Balon d'Or winner will be 40 years old in 2025 and his playing days are numbered.

The Croatia legend, with an outstanding 180 international caps and 787 appearances at club level, is out of contract at the end of this season. Time will tell whether Modric will sign yet another extension, but Perez and co are drawing up plans to succeed the ex-Tottenham star.

According to reports out of Spain, Villarreal midfielder Alex Baena is in their thinking as an option. Baena is attracting interest from Premier League sides, and this has put Real chiefs on high alert.

It is believed Real Madrid are seriously considering a bid for Baena, who has starred for the Yellow Submarine for years and during their excellent start to this La Liga season.

The 23-year-old's deal includes a £50 million release clause as well, so Perez could bypass negotiations with Villarreal and head straight to terms with the player, if they're prepared to pay that amount.

It is believed Real view Baena as a player who could assume a leadership role in their team, not to mention take Modric's mantle.