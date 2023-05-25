Fines and stadium closures may not solve the root causes behind racism directed at Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, The Football Terrace presenter JJ has claimed.

What happened to Vinicius Junior?

The Brazilian winger was the subject of racist abuse by fans as Real Madrid fell to a 1-0 defeat away at Valencia, and he was later shown a red card in the game following an altercation with some of the opposition players.

The 22-year-old has taken to social media to speak out against racism within La Liga, leading to rumours that he could be ready to depart Real Madrid, and action is beginning to be taken against the perpetrators of the abuse.

Valencia have been ordered to close part of their ground and have been issued with a fine, but The Football Terrace presenter JJ has claimed that this is unlikely to solve the wider problem of racism within the league.

"The biggest problem is, I don't feel these fines or anything necessarily sort the issue out because they don't tackle the root cause, they mask go over what's happening," he stated.

"By removing fans from the stadiums, clubs will obviously be affected revenue-wise, atmospheres will be rubbish. But we've seen that happening in Italy. We've seen it happen in Russia. We've seen it happen in other parts of the world, where clubs have been fined.

"It doesn't change what then happens online, it doesn't change what happens on a day to day, it doesn't change what happens to certain demographics when they go to work, when they go to school. And that's the biggest issue here."

What has happened since the incident?

Valencia have announced that they have banned a few of the alleged perpetrators of the racist abuse, whilst arrests have been made for previous incidents of attacks directed towards the winger this season.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has denied Vinicius' claims that there is widespread racism within the league, and there has been widespread support for the Brazil international from other players and former stars including Rio Ferdinand.

Vinicius has also had his red card rescinded but also has a knee injury which may keep him out for the final few games of this season.

It remains to be seen what impact the fines and stadium bans have going forward, but given the possibility of La Liga losing one of it's biggest stars, it is well within the interests of the Spanish football authorities to clamp down heavily on racism and support the Real Madrid star.

