Ruben Amorim has the opportunity to strengthen his Manchester United squad for the first time after the opening of the January transfer window last week.

Improvements are needed in all areas of the pitch if the Red Devils are to resurrect their early-season Premier League form which has seen the side slip down to 13th place.

Such standing is unacceptable for a side with the history and fanbase of United, something which Amorim himself knows, with reinforcements needed to help him be a success at Old Trafford.

The 39-year-old has only been able to claim two league victories out of his first nine matches at the helm, but did manage to get one over on local rivals Manchester City in the middle of December.

If they are to replicate such a feat on a consistent basis in the future, they will need investment from the hierarchy, which has seen one name mentioned over a potential move to the North West.

Man Utd’s move to land £50m star in January

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, United have been named as one of the sides interested in signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson this winter.

However, the Red Devils aren’t alone in their pursuit, with European giants Real Madrid also in the race for the 25-year-old’s signature before the end of the window.

The report claims that the Serie A outfit are demanding €60m (£50m) to part ways with their star man and are massively reluctant to offload him during the current season, despite the interest from both Madrid and United.

Ederson has progressed rapidly in a short space of time, helping the Bergamo-based club win the Europa League last campaign, subsequently leading to a maiden call-up to the Brazilian national side in recent months.

Whilst he would be a huge investment from the Old Trafford board once again, he would be worth every penny, providing a potential upgrade on one star currently plying his trade in Manchester.

Why Ederson would be an upgrade on Mainoo

Academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo took the country by storm during 2023/24, in what was his debut professional career, slotting straight into the heart of Erik ten Hag’s side.

The Englishman produced numerous moments of magic at Old Trafford, including his tremendous strike against Liverpool - making 32 appearances in all competitions, leading to a place in the Euro 2024 squad under Gareth Southgate.

Mainoo has started seven times since Amorim’s arrival at the end of November, proving to be a much better option for the 3-4-2-1 system than the likes of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro at the heart of the side.

However, in recent days he’s been touted with a move away from his boyhood club along with Alejandro Garnacho, with the hierarchy looking to raise profits to comply with the division’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

It would be a disaster to lose such an important homegrown talent, but, should Ederson arrive, he would be an upgrade on the youngster, producing numerous figures better than the 19-year-old throughout 2024/25.

How Ederson compares to Mainoo during the 2024/25 campaign Statistics (per 90) Ederson Mainoo Games played 7 14 Goals & assists 3 0 Progressive passes 7.2 3.9 Pass accuracy 87% 86% Shot-creating actions 3.1 2 Aerials won 64% 45% Clearances made 1.1 0.4 Stats via FBref

The Brazilian, who’s previously been dubbed a “machine” by broadcaster Carlo Garganese, has registered nearly two times more progressive passes per 90 - highlighting his ability to play the ball into forward areas, further creating more opportunities for his teammates.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

He’s also won more aerial duels and made more clearances, showcasing his defensive ability which could sure up United’s backline which has already leaked 28 goals in 20 league matches.

Whilst £50m may seem steep for a player unproven player in England’s top flight, he has showcased that he has the skill set needed to be a success under Amorim, having already operated in a 3-4-3 or 3-4-2-1 set-up under Gian Piero Gasperini in recent seasons.

It is no surprise that Madrid are also seemingly in the picture, with the Calciomercato report referencing that the Atalanta man could well be the 'new Casemiro', thus also making him a perfect option to replace his compatriot in Manchester.

As for Mainoo, the recent speculation about his potential future must simply stay that way, with the hierarchy undoubtedly set to upset a lot of the fanbase if they were to offload one of the most promising talents within their squad.