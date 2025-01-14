Tottenham Hotspur might not have had the best of luck on the pitch over the last ten to 15 years, but they have been blessed with some sensationally gifted footballers.

The likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min formed one of the best strike partnerships the Premier League has ever seen, and if we go all the way back to the early 2010s, a certain Luka Modrić was making a name for himself at the heart of the Lilywhites' midfield.

However, when it comes to pure explosive entertainment value, there has been perhaps no bigger Spurs star in modern history than Gareth Bale, as the Welsh international took English football by storm before securing a world-record move to the biggest club in the game, Real Madrid.

While the income was undoubtedly a boon for the North Londoners, we do not doubt that the fans would have rather kept the world-class winger, and the bad news is that they could be about to lose another future star to Los Blancos in a move that could be uncomfortably reminiscent of Bale's departure.

Tottenham at risk of losing young star

According to a recent report from Spain, Real Madrid are now interested in Spurs' young talent, Archie Gray.

The report has revealed that Los Blancos are on the hunt for young players 'with great potential' and have now 'set their sights on the talented English footballer,' which is news no Spurs fan will want to hear.

According to the story, the Spanish giants are willing to offer around €50m for the 18-year-old, which converts to about £42m, or just £12m more than the Lilywhites paid for him in the summer.

Daniel Levy and Co might be tempted by the prospect of making an instant profit on Gray, but given his performances this season and the enormous potential so many believe him to possess, selling him this month would be absurd, especially as they wasted the money they received from the last star they sold to Real.

Why Gray's sale would be a Bale repeat

Okay, so before we get into some of the reasons Real might want to sign Gray this month and why Spurs certainly shouldn't be selling him, let's examine why a potential sale would be reminiscent of Bale's departure over a decade ago.

The first reason is that it would be another example of the Lilywhites selling an exciting British talent to the Spanish giants for a sizeable fee and a profit on what they originally paid for the players themselves.

The second similarity is that, like the Welshman, the former Leeds ace is already proving to be a versatile footballer who can play various positions, from midfield to full-back and even centre-back.

Gray's positional versatility in 24/25 Position Appearances Centre-Back 11 Right-Back 6 Left-Back 3 Central Midfield 1 Defensive Midfield 1 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Finally, if Levy and Co were to sell the 18-year-old dynamo this month, then, like with the former Southampton star, they would almost certainly be selling an exceptional prospect before he has even reached his peak years.

This last point links to why the 15-time Champions League winners want him to begin with, as despite being so young, the Durham-born prodigy has looked right at home in the toughest league in world football.

In fact, while he has mainly played in defence this season, he's so highly thought of by those in the know that respected analyst Ben Mattinson described him as a "future £100m" midfielder last year, which, given how well he has adapted to life in the Premier League this season, despite the tumultuous nature of Spurs' campaign, doesn't seem unrealistic.

It's not just Mattinson that has lofty expectations for the young phenom either, as talent scout Jacek Kulig claimed he possessed "quality way beyond his years" and that he was a "top talent" back in February.

Ultimately, while making a quick profit on a young player signed in the last window might be tempting for some of the Spurs hierarchy, they simply cannot sell Gray this month.

If they do, it'll just be a repeat of Bale's departure, and the fans will have to watch him go on and win everything there is to win with the Spanish giants.