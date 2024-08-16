Real Sociedad have made a "very ambitious" new demand to Arsenal over a deal for midfielder Mikel Merino, with the transfer saga still dragging on into the final phase of the window.

Arsenal still in ongoing negotiations to sign Merino from Sociedad

As has been the case for weeks now, Arsenal's immediate next priority this summer appears to be getting a deal for the 28-year-old finalised, and preferably long before deadline day on August 30.

Mikel Arteta is helped by the widely reported factor that Merino has already agreed personal terms to join Arsenal this summer, and it is believed the Spain international only has sights on the Emirates Stadium if he is to leave his current club.

Merino doesn't want to sign for any other side except Arsenal, according to some reports, but the stumbling block for Edu Gaspar and Arsenal's recruitment chiefs appears to be Sociedad - who are not letting one of their star players go easily.

On paper, this transfer seemed a very doable one for Edu and Arteta, as the 28-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his contract and Sociedad don't exactly have much wiggle room in negotiations as a result.

As things stand, Merino isn't penning a new deal, so the La Liga side have two choices - sell him before the cut-off or lose him for nothing next summer - as clubs are more likely to sign him as a free agent this time next year rather than pay a fee in January.

The former Newcastle United man bagged eight goals and five assists across 45 appearances in all competitions for Sociedad last season, though, and helped Spain to Euro 2024 glory in what was an impressive tournament for him personally.

Sociedad chiefs will be aware of this and Merino's value as a result. So, it appears they're playing hardball in talks over selling Merino despite his contract situation, with Basque news outlet Noticias De Gipuzkoa sharing what they're now demanding in discussions.

Real Sociedad make "very ambitious" new demand in Merino talks

Originally, it was thought £21 million would be enough for Arsenal to sign Merino, but this is apparently not the case.

Noticias claim that an opening bid of £26 million has been rejected, and it is believed Real Sociedad are now demanding a "very ambitious" £34 million to sell Merino to Arsenal.

This may have some legs, as a separate report from Spain earlier this week stated that Arsenal did in fact have a formal opening bid for Merino turned down in the last few days.

The saga appears set to drag on that bit longer until a resolution is found, which will be frustrating for supporters who also wish to see a new forward come through the door.