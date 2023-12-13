Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has now shared a pretty promising update on Arsenal and their chase to sign Brentford star Ivan Toney.

Strikers linked with moves to Arsenal

Widespread reports from the last few months indicate manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu, who work together on Arsenal's transfers, are very keen to bring in a new centre-forward.

Arteta has just Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as his only senior, natural options in the position, and club legend Ray Parlour has urged Arsenal to sign a new striker to add more firepower.

“Where they are going to be lacking is the striker position," said Parlour to TEAMtalk last month. "In teams I played in we had four top strikers so I think that is one area they need to improve. I know Jesus is out at the moment and Nketiah did brilliantly getting his hat-trick at the weekend but there is not a lot of options up front.

“I am sure Arteta, if there is someone available whether on loan or someone who is not playing on a regular basis but who he knows can do a decent job, will be looking for options. When you are chasing a goal you have got to change it up front and they do not have that at the moment."

Of the forwards who've been tipped to potentially sign for Arsenal, there are a few. Edu has been linked with signing Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus as one example, coming amid the Serbian's resurrection of form in Italy. Napoli star Victor Osimhen is a rumoured option for Arsenal as well, but the 24-year-old is set to be a very expensive option for any interested side.

Toney, however, stands out as the most regularly mentioned candidate to shore up Arteta's attacking options. The Englishman, who is currently serving a ban for alleged gambling breaches, is due back on the field mid-way through January.

The Bees are determined not to lose their man, and according to Sky Sports, Brentford have placed a £100 million valuation on the Toney's head.

The battle to sign Toney next month will be an interesting one, as Arsenal aren't the only side interested in doing a deal. That being said, Romano has now dropped a very promising update on the Edu's pursuit of the prolific striker. According to the reliable journalist, speaking on Kick this week, Toney now sees Arsenal as his preferred destinaton over any other club.

It's even said he's "really excited" by the prospect of making a move to north London.

“From what I’m hearing, this is one more detail on Ivan Toney, this is a rumour I’m hearing that his preference in terms of a top club move in January or the summer would be to go to Arsenal," said Romano (via The Boot Room).

"From what I’m hearing Ivan Toney could be really excited by the possibility of joining Arsenal."

Toney scored 20 Premier League goals under Thomas Frank last season. Indeed, a record like that could be the difference between silverware and a trophy-less season where Arsenal are concerned. It appears they'll have zero trouble on the player's side, with Brentford being the only thing standing in Arteta's way.