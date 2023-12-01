Tottenham Hotspur could pull off a surprise swoop for a Chelsea defender in the January transfer window, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Tottenham Hotspur hit a rough patch...

Despite making a phenomenal start to the campaign, Tottenham Hotspur have lost their last three Premier League matches, which, in turn, has left the Lilywhites outside the top four behind Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Nevertheless, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was unwavering in his appraisal of his side despite their 2-1 defeat at home to Aston Villa last Sunday and indicated that his players didn't deserve their eventual fate against Unai Emery's men.

"I was really pleased with some of the football we played. In patches, that was as good as we’ve played all season. Obviously, we didn’t get the kind of rewards our play deserved, and sometimes that happens in football; it’s fine margins. From what I’m looking for from the lads and the way we played, I just thought we went out there with a real intent to play the kind of football we want to play."

Still in the infancy of his project at the north Londoners, fans will be aware that Postecoglou will need time to bring sustained success to the club, a quest that the Lilywhites' enormous injury list hasn't helped. James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Richarlison, Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic, Rodrigo Bentancur and more are all on the sidelines due to various concerns.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Pape Matar Sarr and Destiny Udogie are all on three bookings for the season and would have to serve a one-match suspension if they pick up two yellow cards during the festive period.

In light of their squad depth being stretched to the limit, Postecoglou could enter the market for a central defender in January and journalist Jones hasn't ruled out the possibility of Spurs making a surprise swoop for one of their rivals' men.

Spurs "definitely" a possibility for Trevoh Chalobah

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has refused to rule out the notion of Chalobah swapping SW6 for N17 in the January window after Spurs targeted the former England Under-21 international in the summer.

Trevoh Chalobah's Chelsea statistics - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 63 Goals 4 Assists 1

Jones told the outlet: "I still think Tottenham is definitely a potential destination for him. Tottenham were serious about him in the summer, and we've seen that they do need to bulk up their squad.

"I do think Chalobah, being a centre-back who also has the capability to play in midfield, is one to still look out for. But he is also going to have the potential to go abroad. For Trevoh Chalobah, I think that could be a really interesting opportunity if you consider what's happened recently with Ruben Loftus-Cheek going and testing himself abroad. It wouldn't surprise me at all if Chalobah were to get similar offers."

Potentially available for as little as £25 million in the New Year, according to Fabrizio Romano, Chalobah could be a viable avenue for Spurs to explore amid their defensive absences; however, you would suspect that Chelsea would reflect their rivalry with the Lilywhites in their asking price.