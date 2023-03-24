The English Premier League (EPL), or the English Football League as it is commonly known, has been the top division of English football since it was founded back in 1992. It was formed by a breakaway of the 22 clubs from the Football League First Division and replaced the old First Division and Second Division system. Since then, this impressive competition has become one of the best leagues in Europe and has seen some of the biggest names in world football grace its fields.

This article will illustrate why watching the Premier League is definitely worth your time.

Unrivaled excitement

Watching the Premier League is a thrilling experience for viewers, as players take part in a fierce competition to prove themselves and look to win games. Some people seek thrills by betting on these football matches or playing online casino games, for example. If you want to feel the thrills by watching sports, then you should watch the Premier League. This is one of the most exciting football leagues in the world.

What makes it exciting? For starters, even the smaller clubs, like Blackburn or West Bromwich, to name a couple, have the opportunity to win the league title or even qualify for the European competitions. The best example of this is when Leicester City clinched the Barclays Premier League championship in 2016. It is regarded as the greatest underdog season in sports history.

In addition to the unpredictability of every match, another great reason to watch the Premier League is the bitter rivalries between opposing teams, some even from the same cities.

The best managers

Some of the best managers in the world coach in the Premier League, showcasing their coaching prowess against other top-tier managers.Among the best managers in the EPL is former Spanish professional coach and player "Pep" Guardiola who currently coaches at Manchester City. One of his rivals, Jürgen Klopp presently holds the title of Premier League Manager of the Season after leading Liverpool FC to a second-place finish last season. Guardiola and former EPL coach José Mourinho are the only managers other than Sir Alex Ferguson (Man Utd) to win the Manager of the Season award in consecutive seasons.

The best rivalries

One thing that makes football amazing is the passion people have for it. Such passion is heightened during derby matches. Among the most legendary rivalries in world football is on display in the derby match between Manchester United and Manchester City.

From world-class players and top-tier coaches to intense competition and unparalleled rivalries, it's easy to see why the Premier League is one of the most-watched and exciting leagues in sports today.

Photo by Unsplash