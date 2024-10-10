Leeds United are already planning to strengthen in one particular area in the January transfer window, according to a recruitment expert.

Despite a tricky couple of weeks at the beginning of the season, the Whites have turned their form around and have headed into this international break in a strong position in the Championship table.

The international break has probably come at the right time for the Yorkshire side, as they’ve suffered a lot of injuries already in this campaign, and this break gives them time to see if any can return.

Daniel Farke has already confirmed that Daniel James could be back available for their game against Sheffield United. The winger has been on the sidelines since August, but he now looks to be closing in on a return. This is a welcome boost, as fellow winger Manor Solomon has also suffered with an injury and has subsequently missed international duty with Israel and instead stayed at Thorp Arch to continue his recovery.

Away from injuries, Leeds headed into this break under a bit of a cloud, as goalkeeper Illan Meslier made a costly mistake, which meant Leeds had to settle for a 2-2 draw away at Sunderland last week instead of a victory. That blunder has put him under the spotlight, but Farke is planning to stick with Meslier when they face the Blades next week.

However, his long-term future may be in doubt, as a recruitment expert states that the Whites and the 49ers Enterprises are looking for a replacement.

Recruitment expert says Leeds are eyeing Meslier replacement

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has told Football Insider that Leeds United are planning on signing a new goalkeeper in the January transfer window. This comes after Meslier’s costly mistake against the Black Cats last Friday, as previously mentioned.

Brown used to work at Old Trafford, and while he is out of the game, he still remains well-connected, and he has stated that concerns over Meslier have led the club to look at signing a replacement. The former chief scout believes signing a new goalkeeper would help Leeds have a settled team and therefore find more consistency in results.

Brown said: “I’m told they’ll certainly be looking at their options. Meslier represents, to me, what Leeds United have become. I think they’re totally inconsistent.

“They’re all over the place at times, got left-backs playing centre-forward and all of this, and it leads to some really frustrating results for them. Part of that is the defence having a goalkeeper behind them who gives them confidence.

Illan Meslier's Leeds stats Apps 184 Goals conceded 263 Clean sheets 56

“They need somebody who comes to claim crosses and makes saves you don’t expect of them. But if, all of a sudden, he’s throwing one into his own net, it just leads to more nerves and inconsistency within the team and the back line. Leeds have been like that for four or five years now and that’s why they didn’t get promoted last season.

“That incident with Meslier – you’d never see that coming, but it happens. That’s Leeds at the moment. If it wasn’t him, it would be somebody else making a silly mistake. But that’s why they’re definitely going to be considering their options, because having that solid and consistent goalkeeper would do them a world of good.”