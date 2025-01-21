Chelsea emphatically ended their five-match winless run in the Premier League with a deserved victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca has impressed since replacing Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout last summer but the Italian tactician would have faced heavy criticism had Chelsea failed to win once again and squander the chance to capitalise on Newcastle's defeat on Saturday.

That wasn't the case, with three points taking the Blues back into the top four. There were several standout performers, with Trevoh Chalobah standing out after being recalled from his loan stint at Crystal Palace.

Trevoh Chalobah's impressive return

With Wesley Fofana out for the long term and Benoit Badiashile sidelined too, Chelsea needed reinforcements at centre-back this winter, but opted for the shrewder route than making a transfer signing, bringing Chalobah back to the Bridge.

Maresca might have pushed him out the door last summer but the English defender proved he's worthy of a space in the squad this season after picking up the Man of the Match award against the Old Gold.

He assisted Noni Madueke's sealing strike, though was left feeling humorously aggrieved given that his goalbound header was turned in by his friend when within a whisker of the line.

But that doesn't detract from an impressive display that saw him win six duels, make seven clearances, complete 96% of his passes as well as his one attempted dribble, as per Sofascore.

Chalobah might have earned the MOTM award, but he wasn't actually the best Blue on the field. Indeed, Reece James put in a masterful display as he continues his resurgence. It's wonderful to see.

Reece James's performance in numbers

James has endured a torrid time over the past several campaigns, suffering greatly from injury problems that have precluded him from performing anywhere near his immense apex.

Against Wolves, though, the 25-year-old earned his first starting berth in the Premier League since the beginning of November, having scored off the bench against Bournemouth last time out.

James was handed an 8/10 match rating by The Evening Standard for his labours, praised for his ability to mix it up on both sides of the field and do so with panache and power.

Chelsea 3-1 Wolves - Reece James Stats Match Stats # Minutes played 77' Goals 0 Assists 0 Touches 93 Accurate passes 60/67 (90%) Key passes 2 Dribbles (completed) 2 (2) Tackles 3 Interceptions 1 Total duels (won) 12 (9) Stats via Sofascore

Successfully completing both of his dribbles and winning a whopping nine of 12 contested duels, he was rightfully described as a "joke of a footballer" by reporter Felix Johnston.

He also praised him for looking "levels above" his teammates, James' return to fitness and form comes at the perfect time for Chelsea as they begin to mount their Champions League charge.

He's completely undroppable when at his best. The exciting thing is that James didn't even play at his best last night, but he was still too much for Wolves to handle for large portions. Give it time, and he shall be dominating from the right flank.

The west Londoners might not be playing in Europe's elite competition this term but they are in a fantastic position to raise their station through qualification - sure to be eyeing silverware in the FA Cup and Conference League too.

Back to winning ways. Chelsea fans will be delighted - but perhaps just as much so by the return of this version of James. He's going to make all the difference.