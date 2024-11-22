Reece James is widely considered one of the most talented players in the Premier League, but has seen his body fail him time and time again during his career so far.

After an excellent season with Wigan Athletic on loan, the England international returned to Chelsea in the summer of 2019 with hopes high over his potential future at Stamford Bridge.

He was considered the future of Chelsea's defence, with the likes of Tino Livramento and Tariq Lamptey both leaving the club to search for first-team football instead of trying to compete with James for a spot in the starting XI.

However, he has had some terrible luck with injuries, being restricted to 162 appearances for the club across five years and missing the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 European Championship after failing to prove his fitness.

Also missing the start of the current Premier League season through an ankle injury, he returned to the fold recently before suffering another setback ahead of Chelsea's trip to Leicester City in late November.

But how bad have his injuries been? With help from Transfermarkt data, we take a look at every game that the 24-year-old has missed since the start of the 2021/2022 campaign.

Hamstring injury, 12 games missed

December 29, 2021 to February 24, 2022

After a strong start to the 2021/22 campaign from James, it all began to go wrong for him at the turn of the year. A hamstring injury saw him forced off just 27 minutes into a clash with Brighton, and subsequently saw him miss five Premier League games.

Alongside those, James also missed Chelsea's Club World Cup success and four cup games, though his side managed to win all four in his absence. He was also forced to watch on as Chelsea entered the Champions League knockout stages, beating Lille 2-0 in their last-16 first-leg clash.

But he returned to action at the beginning of March, featuring in the FA Cup against Luton Town and in the Premier League against Burnley, where he played 70 minutes. Then, disaster struck again.

Fixture missed Date Competition Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool 2nd January 2022 Premier League Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham 5th January 2022 EFL Cup Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield 8th January 2022 FA Cup Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea 12th January 2022 EFL Cup Man City 1-0 Chelsea 15th January 2022 Premier League Brighton 1-1 Chelsea 18th January 2022 Premier League Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham 23rd January 2022 Premier League Chelsea 2-1 Plymouth 5th February 2022 FA Cup Al-Hilal 0-1 Chelsea 9th February 2022 Club World Cup Chelsea 2-1 Palmeiras 12th February 2022 Club World Cup Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea 19th February 2022 Premier League Chelsea 2-0 Lille 22nd February 2022 Champions League

Muscle injury, 4 games missed

March 3, 2022 to March 21, 2022

Immediately after the Burnley win, James was once again sidelined through a muscle injury, likely a recurrence of his hamstring issue. His absence was just four games this time around.

The Chelsea defender watched on from the stands as his side faced their second-leg clash with Lille, a pair of Premier League games against Norwich and Newcastle United, and an FA Cup quarter-final tie with Middlesbrough, once again winning each time.

Fixture missed Date Competition Norwich 1-3 Chelsea 10th March 2022 Premier League Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle 13th March 2022 Premier League Lille 1-2 Chelsea 16th March 2022 Champions League Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea 19th March 2022 FA Cup

Hamstring injury, 1 game missed

April 21, 2022 to April 28, 2022

James missed just one more game that season, pulling out of a clash with West Ham United thanks to a troublesome hamstring once more, but he completed the season strongly and looked to have recovered from his injury concerns.

He again began the new campaign strongly, starting six of Chelsea's first seven Premier League games in 2022/23, only for injury woes to strike once more in the Champions League.

Fixture missed Date Competition Chelsea 1-0 West Ham 24th April 2022 Premier League

Knee injury, 9 games missed

October 11, 2022 to December 12, 2022

Forced off against Milan an hour into their Champions League group game, it emerged that James had suffered a knee injury, something that would sideline him for two months and eventually rule him out of Gareth Southgate's squad for the 2022 World Cup, which took place that winter.

It was a blow to James but also Chelsea, who were without their talisman defender for nine games. Of those games, they won just three, and just one in the Premier League as their early-season form dropped off a cliff at the hands of Newcastle, Arsenal and Brighton.

They were also knocked out of the EFL Cup by Manchester City before the Premier League halted for the World Cup. But that wasn't the end of James' problems.

Fixture missed Date Competition Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea 16th October 2022 Premier League Brentford 0-0 Chelsea 19th October 2022 Premier League Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd 22nd October 2022 Premier League RB Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea 25th October 2022 Champions League Brighton 4-1 Chelsea 29th October 2022 Premier League Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb 2nd November 2022 Champions League Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal 6th November 2022 Premier League Man City 2-0 Chelsea 9th November 2022 EFL Cup Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea 12th November 2022 Premier League

Knee injury, 6 games missed

December 27, 2022 to January 31, 2023

Returning between Christmas and New Year, James' recovery lasted just 53 minutes as he picked up another knee injury in the first post-World Cup clash against Bournemouth, sidelining him once more.

It was less serious this time around, with the Chelsea defender missing just six games, though again his side struggled in his absence. They exited the FA Cup - once more at the hands of Manchester City - and won just one of their five Premier League games without him in the starting XI.

However, it seemed as though his knee problems were behind him as he returned to the setup in February 2023.

Fixture missed Date Competition Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea 1st January 2023 Premier League Chelsea 0-1 Man City 5th January 2023 Premier League Man City 4-0 Chelsea 8th January 2023 FA Cup Fulham 2-1 Chelsea 12th January 2023 Premier League Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace 15th January 2023 Premier League Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea 21st January 2023 Premier League

Injury and illness, 2 games missed

March 1, 2023 to March 15, 2023

A hamstring flare-up saw Reece James miss Chelsea's Premier League game against Leeds United in March 2023, before returning as they turned around a first-leg deficit against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. However, he would then miss out on their trip to Leicester the following weekend due to illness.

Fixture missed Date Competition Chelsea 1-0 Leeds 4th March 2023 Premier League Leicester 1-3 Chelsea 11th March 2023 Premier League

Hamstring injury, 7 games missed

April 25, 2023 to May 31, 2023

With Chelsea sacking Graham Potter and welcoming back Frank Lampard to the club, James missed most of the former midfielder's second spell in charge after picking up yet another hamstring injury. It came following the Blues' Champions League exit to Real Madrid in April 2023.

He completed 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge but didn't feature again for the Blues that season, missing the final seven games of the campaign and watching as his side won just once to finish in mid-table.

Fixture missed Date Competition Chelsea 0-2 Brentford 26th April 2023 Premier League Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea 2nd May 2023 Premier League Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea 6th May 2023 Premier League Chelsea 2-2 Nottingham Forest 13th May 2023 Premier League Man City 1-0 Chelsea 21st May 2023 Premier League Man Utd 4-1 Chelsea 25th May 2023 Premier League Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle 28th May 2023 Premier League

Hamstring injury, 8 games missed

August 13, 2023 to October 6, 2023

Named club captain by incoming boss Mauricio Pochettino, hopes were high around James after he enjoyed a strong pre-season, but those hopes lasted just 73 Premier League minutes before he was forced off in their opening-day clash with Liverpool, a game his side went on to draw.

Once again, it was his hamstring causing him problems, and the defender was sidelined for a significant period of the season. The Chelsea man missed a total of nine successive games, including six Premier League outings and EFL Cup clashes with Brighton and AFC Wimbledon.

After serving a brief suspension, he returned in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal and appeared to have shaken off any issues in the months that followed. However, disaster struck in December for the defender and Chelsea.

Fixture missed Date Competition West Ham 3-1 Chelsea 20th August 2023 Premier League Chelsea 3-0 Luton 25th August 2023 Premier League Chelsea 2-1 AFC Wimbledon 30th August 2023 EFL Cup Chelsea 0-1 Nottingham Forest 2nd September 2023 Premier League Bournemouth 0-0 Chelsea 17th September 2023 Premier League Chelsea 0-1 Aston Villa 24th September 2023 Premier League Chelsea 1-0 Brighton 27th September 2023 EFL Cup Fulham 0-2 Chelsea 2nd October 2023 Premier League

Hamstring surgery, 29 games missed

December 11, 2023 to May 10, 2024

26 minutes into a clash with Everton at Goodison Park, Reece James' season was effectively ended. The defender was substituted early on during his side's 3-0 defeat after the recurrence of a hamstring injury, and the club and player made the decision for him to undergo surgery in an attempt to fix the issue.

It was just the second time he had started a game for Chelsea since his last injury, but his fifth hamstring injury in 18 months eventually persuaded him to seek medical assistance in a bid to end his problems once and for all.

"The footballing world knew I got injured but the procedure I would go down this time took slightly longer to figure out the best solution," James wrote on his Instagram.

"I had surgery today to try fix my reoccurring hamstring issue, the recovery has started, both physically and mentally."

Though Pochettino was keen not to put a timeframe on his recovery, James didn't return to action until the third-last game of the season, before being sent off in the penultimate game and missing the final clash of the Argentinian's reign through suspension.

Fixture missed Date Competition Chelsea 2-0 Sheff Utd 16th December 2023 Premier League Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle 19th December 2023 EFL Cup Wolves 2-1 Chelsea 24th December 2023 Premier League Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace 27th December 2023 Premier League Luton 2-3 Chelsea 30th December 2023 Premier League Chelsea 4-0 Preston 6th January 2024 FA Cup Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea 9th January 2024 EFL Cup Chelsea 1-0 Fulham 13th January 2024 Premier League Chelsea 6-1 Middlesbrough 23rd January 2024 EFL Cup Chelsea 0-0 Aston Villa 26th January 2024 FA Cup Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea 31st January 2024 Premier League Chelsea 2-4 Wolves 4th February 2024 Premier League Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea 7th February 2024 FA Cup Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea 12th February 2024 Premier League Man City 1-1 Chelsea 17th February 2024 Premier League Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool 25th February 2024 EFL Cup Chelsea 3-2 Leeds 28th February 2024 FA Cup Brentford 2-2 Chelsea 2nd March 2024 Premier League Chelsea 3-2 Newcastle 11th March 2024 Premier League Chelsea 4-2 Leicester 17th March 2024 FA Cup Chelsea 2-2 Burnley 30th March 2024 Premier League Chelsea 4-3 Man Utd 4th April 2024 Premier League Sheff Utd 2-2 Chelsea 7th April 2024 Premier League Chelsea 6-0 Everton 15th April 2024 Premier League Man City 1-0 Chelsea 20th April 2024 FA Cup Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea 23rd April 2024 Premier League Aston Villa 2-2 Chelsea 27th April 2024 Premier League Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham 2nd May 2024 Premier League Chelsea 5-0 West Ham 5th May 2024 Premier League

Hamstring injury, 11 games missed

August 9, 2024 to October 14, 2024

Despite undergoing surgery in a bid to fix his hamstring issue, James was once again sidelined with hamstring problems at the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign as the defender was sidelined during pre-season training, summing up his woeful misfortune on the injury front.

He was still serving a suspension for his red card at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, but was forced to watch on for another eight games across all competitions as new boss Enzo Maresca made a strong start to his tenure at Stamford Bridge.

Returning to action after the November international break against Liverpool, James started two more games for Chelsea and came on as a late substitute against Arsenal before his latest setback.