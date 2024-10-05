Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has dropped a concerning injury update regarding a "superb" Black Cats player, revealing he could be out for far longer than first thought.

Good start for Le Bris at Sunderland

Le Bris came in as Sunderland's new manager during the summer, and it's fair to say that he has hit the ground running, steering his side into the automatic promotion positions in the Championship.

It is never easy to predict how a team will do with a new boss at the helm, but the Black Cats have played some excellent football and picked up a number of memorable victories, with the likes of Chris Rigg, Jobe Bellingham and others catching the eye greatly.

Sunderland also haven't been without setbacks, however, not least losing star winger Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town, with the Stadium of Light hero finding it too difficult to turn down a move to a Premier League club.

There have also been injuries for Le Bris to contend with, with summer signing Ian Poveda restricted to just 44 minutes of Championship action so far this season, having sealed a permanent switch from Friday's opponents Leeds United. Niall Huggins and Jenson Seelt are long-term absentees, and others have also been missing at different times.

Le Bris drops concerning Sunderland injury news

Speaking to the media [via Sunderland AFC News] prior to Friday's clash with Leeds, Le Bris confirmed that Sunderland attacker Poveda could now be out injured for six weeks - three times more than the two weeks that was expected in his original brief to the media earlier last week.

"We are still waiting for confirmation on the diagnosis but Ian could be out for four to six weeks."

It has been such a frustrating start to life at the Stadium of Light for Poveda to date, failing to make a league start and seeing his momentum badly affected by fitness issues. This latest update is a big blow for the player, Le Bris and Black Cats supporters, meaning he may not even be back until the middle of November.

The 24-year-old is such a talented attacking player who could give Sunderland much-needed flair without Clarke around now, with Danny Mills lauding his performance against Manchester City in the Premier League back in 2020: "I thought he was superb when he came on. He looked really sharp, full of energy and kept the ball really well. He cause a lot of problems for Mendy in the second-half and I think that is why Pep Guardiola decided to make the change."

To be able to cause City problems says a lot about Poveda's ability, even if it was years ago, and the hope is that his rather nomadic career becomes more settled in a Black Cats shirt.

At 24 years of age, there is still plenty of time on the former Leeds winger's side, and the hope is that he is a valuable asset to Le Bris upon his return from injury.