Sunderland go into Wednesday night's game away at Preston North End eager to pick up another three points, after a disappointing result against Queens Park Rangers last match in the Championship.

Regis Le Bris' men - who had mustered up back-to-back wins on their travels before making the mammoth journey down to Loftus Road - had to settle for a share of the points in the end in a 0-0 draw, despite QPR occupying a spot in the league's relegation zone.

The win slipped out of their hands courtesy of a red card picked up by Jobe Bellingham near the hour mark, as the energetic midfielder arguably let his side down.

Bellingham's form this season

It hasn't been a breathtaking start to the new second-tier campaign by Bellingham, with the constantly growing 19-year-old only managing two goals and an assist from his 13 league games to date.

His worst performance of the season so far came at QPR, with a crunching tackle on Zan Celar not going unnoticed by the referee, who gave the promising Sunderland ace his marching orders.

Le Bris didn't even think twice about attempting to appeal the teenager's dismissal, with the ex-Lorient boss stating that the decision was "fair and clear" after rewatching the incident post-match.

"After the foul Jobe waited for the decision but it was clear for him, it should be three games. After the international break. It happens during a career. We can learn from many situations and this is a new situation for him."

With the promotion-chasing Black Cats now without Bellingham for three matches in the league, Le Bris has already stated that experienced former Preston North End man Alan Browne is a likely replacement.

Games Bellingham is missing for Competition Date Game Championship 6th November 2024 Preston (A) Championship 9th November 2024 Coventry (H) Championship 23rd November 2024 Millwall (A)

But, nothing is set in stone regarding the Frenchman's lineups until a teamsheet is revealed - and with three games giving him plenty of time to think - he could finally unleash this summer signing whilst Bellingham is suspended.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

The player who could solve Bellingham issue

Milan Aleksic is yet to grace a pitch for his new English employers after sealing a move to Wearside right at the end of the transfer window, despite costing the Black Cats a bumper £3m to get in through the door.

The Mackems boss has opened up about a tricky language barrier stopping Aleksic from being launched into action in the Championship, but his time will surely come soon, with Bellingham out of action on the sidelines giving the exciting 19-year-old a potential fast-tracked opportunity to impress.

Aleksic had starred in his native Serbia for Radnicki 123 before Sunderland swooped in, firing home six goals and picking up ten assists from the midfield positions across 36 games, with social media account Serbian Football Scout waxing lyrical about the new Black Cats signing's "deadly" final ball when his move was unveiled.

Also previously on the books of FK Partizan at U19 and U17 level, where a further 14 goals and eight assists were tallied up, it's clear that Aleksic possesses the same eye for goal and chance creation that Bellingham has which saw the 19-year-old score seven times last campaign in his first full senior season at the Stadium of Light.

With Sunderland also gaining a reputation for being a club that gives youngsters time to blossom into top talents - 17-year-old Chris Rigg being front and centre of many lineups - Aleksic could be the next rising star at the club if given a chance.

The Black Cats boss could well view now as the best possible time to experiment with the complexion of his midfield, with the promising Serbian starlet being thrown into the deep-end potentially going down as an inspired alteration.