Like the rest of the Championship, Sunderland will be hoping that they exit the bumper Christmas fixture period that awaits them even more reinvigorated for a successful 2025 ahead.

Regis Le Bris will just be hoping that his young and hungry group find themselves in and around the automatic promotion spaces all the way up to next May, having managed to get a tune out of the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Chris Rigg and many other top young talents the majority of this season so far.

Many bumps in the road will come the way of the Black Cats before then, however, with the hurdle of the January transfer window presumably already worrying the Frenchman.

Sunderland's January business

A lot of restless nights will be had by Sunderland supporters as January comes closer into view, knowing full well that many of the sublime starlets already mentioned could be poached away from Wearside.

Bellingham is amazingly being linked with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid already, as those gigantic clubs from Europe eye up a slice of the 19-year-old midfielder before he potentially becomes an unbelievable superstar like his £88m sibling.

He does have a promising 11 goals next to his name from 64 clashes for the Black Cats, with his seven goal tally from last season even more impressive when you consider Sunderland slumped to a dismal 16th spot in the final league standings.

Rigg will be another Le Bris' men will be anxious about losing next month, with the playmaker only 17 years of age but tipped to be on the radar of the likes of Manchester United.

That worry is more than justified, considering the teenager has been equally as dangerous as Bellingham in attack for his side this season by amassing three strikes in the second tier.

But, January doesn't have to be fraught with constant stress, with the busy month also giving the promotion chasers a chance to offload some forgotten reserve players.

Rusyn's future at Sunderland

Nazariy Rusyn's name unfortunately falls into that unwanted category when you consider how limited his opportunities have been this season under Le Bris, after once being a regular starter under previous regimes.

The ex-Lorient manager has gifted the Ukranian zero starts in the Championship to date, with his future at the club rightly now up for debate.

This instinctive strike powered home by the Sunderland number 15 last season away at Middlesbrough would only be his second league goal for the club that campaign, with the move definitely going down as a frustrating switch for the 26-year-old, after leaving his native country behind for a fresh challenge in England.

Le Bris has also managed to bring in better quality talents up top since his arrival to the Stadium of Light which means he doesn't have to rely on the Ukranian to eventually come good, with Wilson Isidor one figure that has already bettered Rusyn's weak goal tally in league action after joining on loan from Zenit St. Petersburg in the summer.

Sunderland's attackers this season bettering Rusyn (24/25) Player Goals scored 1. Wilson Isidor 5 2. Romaine Mundle 4 3. Jobe Bellingham 4 4. Chris Rigg 3 Stats by Sofascore

He isn't alone with that feat either when looking at the table above, as both Bellingham and Rigg have also been more potent this campaign so far, alongside a now injury-stricken Romaine Mundle.

Moreover, the promotion chasers will be keen to shift Rusyn on when also glancing at his high wage, which comes in at £9k-per-week.

Amazingly, that means he earns more than first-team regulars Rigg and Trai Hume, who earn just £1k-per-week and £3k-per-week, respectively.

That's the case even as the Northern Irish defender starts week in week out for Le Bris as a dependable head - much like Rigg - having missed just one league clash available to him.

Whilst former Black Cats manager Tony Mowbray was willing to persevere with Rusyn - having noted his "direct" nature as a major positive last season - Le Bris must know the misfiring striker's time at the club is nearly up with a sale now potentially on the horizon.