Transfer deadline day in the Championship didn't disappoint as various different clubs up and down the second tier managed to secure some dramatic last-gasp deals.

Sunderland would have been the talk of the town in the division if they had managed to clinch this unbelievable switch at the death, with Brighton and Hove Albion ace Simon Adingra linked with a shock move to Wearside, only for the Black Cats to tie up the expected loan capture of Jayden Danns instead.

If the 11th hour move had taken place, it would have likely seen Sunderland youngster Tommy Watson relocate to the Seagulls as part of the exchange deal, with the Black Cats possessing yet another top young talent on their hands.

Watson's failed move to Brighton

Indeed, in a window that must have seen Regis Le Bris fear for the long-term futures of the likes of Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg, Watson could well have ended up being the notable casualty.

Brighton would have been purchasing Watson for his raw potential rather than what he has shown for Sunderland in the men's team over a long stretch of time, however, with the 18-year-old only gaining his first significant senior opportunities this campaign.

One of those rare shots in the first team this season did see the promising teen fire home two blistering strikes versus Stoke City to gift his boyhood club a 2-0 win, with another ten chances in Le Bris' main team coming his way away from this standout showing against the Potters.

It will be intriguing to see if Watson does end up winning himself a statement Premier League switch down the line, as the Black Cats already begin to ponder whether another attacking starlet could be the club's next exciting youngster in the same mould as the much-talked-about 18-year-old.