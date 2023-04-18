Of the numerous polarising figures to grace the hallowed Emirates turf, few command as much disdain as former Arsenal man Alexis Sanchez.

The mercurial Chilean was an ever-present member during the twilight years of Arsene Wenger's tenure and maintained an outstanding level of quality even if those around him might have been lacking.

However, in the end, it seemed to be this lack of progression, or perhaps an underlying fiscal incentive, that caught the 34-year-old's eye. Having played 166 times for the club, recording a mouth-watering 125 goal contributions during that period, the allure of Manchester United proved to once again be too much.

Mirroring the heartbreaking move that had seen Robin van Persie leave just six years prior, once again the Gunners were thwarted in the market by their long-time Premier League rivals.

Why did Alexis Sanchez leave Arsenal?

The current Marseille forward was a fan favourite in north London, as the spearhead of a free-flowing front line that also boasted Olivier Giroud and Mesut Ozil. However, his shock exit saw that adulation expunged in no time at all.

Indeed, Sanchez is now a figure that draws scorn for the manner of his departure, however, he might have tried to spin his reasons behind instigating the move.

Having been denied what was a dream transfer to Manchester City who, at the time, were league champions, there was understandable frustration coming from the player's camp. However, it did not warrant the petulant behaviour that followed.

GOAL would report, speaking to members of the attacker's inner circle: "He does not believe Arsenal have what it takes to compete at the top level, that he feels they have "messed around" with his future, and that he has no motivation to play for them."

Few could put up a true argument to challenge the 5 foot 7 speedster, as before that moment he had only won an FA Cup as a sole major honour in an Arsenal shirt. Given his performances, he clearly sought out the elite titles that Pep Guardiola had brought to the Etihad, as upon first joining in 2014 he had stated: "I came here to win the league title, the Champions League and every title at stake."

This boiled over into various stages of the subsequent exit, as the players first grew frustrated with his on-pitch antics before the diminutive finisher was eventually forced to train away from the first team.

With a dwindling contract and little wiggle room remaining, Wenger was forced to sanction the sale. The best deal he seemingly could get was to welcome Henrikh Mkhitaryan in a straight swap, seen as a direct replacement. With the bumper £350k-per-week their former winger would then earn, many once again questioned his motives behind the move.

It was a saga where they had drawn the short straw, and through Sanchez's immediate desire to escape the Emirates, the Gunners were left short-changed.

Who has a better Arsenal legacy than Alexis Sanchez?

Although he might have been a fine asset during his time at the club, plenty of players actually boast a more impressive legacy in north London than Sanchez. However, if we're seeking out a direct present-day comparison, then it could be argued that even Reiss Nelson will adorn that list should he depart N5.

With his £15k-per-week deal coming to its natural conclusion this summer, it is clear that the 23-year-old is no more than a backup player for Mikel Arteta. That is not to suggest that his impact this season has not been integral, however.

Having yet to make a league start all season, which has still seen him manage three goals and two assists from the bench, it could be questioned how the Hale End graduate can possibly come close to Sanchez's legacy.

However, it was one such cameo in early March that has kept them firmly in the race for this unprecedented Premier League title.

With Arsenal trailing at home to AFC Bournemouth, their Spanish boss seemed all out of ideas. Nelson was thrown on with more hope than any tactical ingenuity in mind. However, having assisted Ben White's equaliser in the 70th minute, the former England youth international would then win the game in dramatic fashion as his scorching left-footed effort from the edge of the area hit the back of the net.

The Emirates erupted in a fashion never before seen, and players and staff alike took to the pitch to celebrate. The most unlikely of heroes had kept their dreams alive.

Pundit Chris Sutton even tweeted: "It’s days like today where you think maybe this is Arsenal’s season. Incredible comeback and the game settled by a Reiss Nelson rocket."

Considering journalist Alex Wood had suggested the winger was "struggling" whilst in the team back in 2017, this has been a remarkable rise for a player who Alex Iwobi labelled a "joke".

Whilst Sanchez too had his standout moments, including a goal in their first of two FA Cup final wins whilst he was at the club, it is incomparable to the ultimate prize of the Premier League title that the current squad might still claim.

Although their last two results have allowed the Cityzens to creep back into contention, should they see it through, it is perhaps undeniable that the role Nelson played in securing those vital three points would immediately surpass that of the £92k-per-week livewire.