A £30m-rated player wants to quit Arsenal, with three Premier League sides targeting him and could offer an escape route in the coming weeks.

Players who could be sold by Arsenal this summer

Both Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares have just a few days left of their Gunners deals and will leave after June 30 when their contracts expire, as already confirmed by the club in their 22-man release list.

A succession of players could follow Soares and Elneny out of the door fairly soon, with 30-year-old midfielder Thomas Partey entering the final 12 months of his contract and attracting rumoured interest from abroad.

Partey is wanted by Saudi and Turkish sides, with the Ghanaian appearing more surplus to requirements after making just 14 Premier League appearances last campaign. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is also expected to leave Arsenal after the Englishman lost his number one spot between the sticks to David Raya last season.

Arsenal's best-performing untouchables in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99

Sporting director Edu Gaspar and manager Mikel Arteta are set to make some crucial decisions on squad players over the coming weeks, with Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah, Aaron Ramsdale, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, Olekasandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney coming as players who could be sold by Arsenal this summer as well.

The Gunners will need funds from player sales to financially back their transfer activity, as they seek to challenge Man City for another Premier League title next season.

Reiss Nelson wants to leave Arsenal as Premier League trio eye moves

As per CBS Sports, uncertainty also surrounds the future of Reiss Nelson. The £100,000-per-week ace, who Arsenal value at around £30 million, started just one top-flight match last season - making the rest of his 15 appearances from the substitute's bench.

CBS claim Nelson favours a move away from Arsenal this summer, with Crystal Palace, West Ham and Brighton all interested in offering the 24-year-old an escape route.

“I think Reiss Nelson will go this summer and don’t think he will be the only academy product to do so,” said journalist Charles Watts on Nelson's future to CaughtOffside earlier this year.

“Arsenal need to bring in some cash to help boost the finances and the likes of Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe will all generate interest. Nelson was very close to leaving last summer when his old deal was running out. Brighton were very interested, as were AC Milan. I’ve been told the offer from Milan was a really appealing one to the winger and there were many at Arsenal who believed that he would end up moving to Italy.

“But Nelson loves Arsenal and Mikel Arteta was happy with the performances he produced over the second half of last season. Arsenal didn’t want to lose him on a free and so they pushed for him to sign a new deal and ultimately he decided to stay put.

“However, I don’t think that means he will definitely stay this summer."