Chelsea will be disappointed as to how their season is unfolding again, staring at a mid-table spot in the Premier League on Christmas Day to the dismay of everyone connected with the Blues.

An inconsistent December to date has seen wins usually followed up by losses, unable to string together a positive sequence of results in order to propel them up the division and compete with the likes of fellow London clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the top-end of the table.

Chelsea have given a number of their young talents a go this campaign in one positive, out with the old and in with the new very much the overriding mantra at Stamford Bridge now with the likes of Malo Gusto and Cole Palmer benefitting from this change of approach.

Chelsea could look to sign a promising young left-back to further delve into the market of promising gems if rumours are correct, the player in question a major upgrade on an ageing Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea transfers latest - Chilwell upgrade

Past rumours have suggested that Chelsea are keen on signing Barcelona hot-shot Alejandro Balde this January, with a report in one Spanish publication last month stating that the Blues and Manchester United are both actively pursuing the 19-year-old talent to persuade him to come to England.

This has further been backed up by FootballTransfers, who state that the rich west London outfit could play on Barcelona's current financial instability to land the Spanish prospect next month.

It's a position Chelsea do need to strengthen in soon, lacking numbers in the left-back spot with both Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella sidelined with injury.

Even if both options were available, Balde would walk into the side on his arrival to west London as a fresh and exciting defender more in-keeping with the forward-thinking Blues side still being constructed.

Alejandro Balde's style of play

Balde is the definition of a modern-day full-back, adept at venturing forward with blistering pace to burn and weaving runs as much as he is competent in tracking back and showing defensive grit.

The statistics are overwhelmingly in his favour on FBRef, which showcases his prowess in attack, receiving a staggering 9.56 progressive passes per 90 minutes over the last year at the Camp Nou.

In stark contrast, when Chilwell has been fit and selected by Chelsea over the same time period, the 27-year-old falls short of Balde's ridiculous total with 7.41.

In other comparisons, Balde continues to blow the ex-Leicester City man out of the water.

The teenage Barca sensation has averaged 4.69 progressive carries to Chilwell's inferior 2.74, further adding insult to injury by trumping him again with 2.09 successful take-ons to his Chelsea counterpart's weak 0.70.

Balde's exuberant performances this year have seen his current La Liga club slap an extortionate £865m (€1bn) release clause above his head, in an attempt to detract a suitor coming in and stealing a player that could be a future icon at the club.

Referred to as a "gem" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig - who has further showered the 19-year-old with outlandish labels such as Balde being "one of the best left backs in Europe" in the past - Chelsea should go all in on signing the hot property in January.

Not quite the finished article by any means - falling short of Chilwell in tackles just with 1.43 compared to 1.46 - Balde will hope he can learn and grow at Stamford Bridge alongside his rough around-the-edges team to then go on and achieve greatness together.