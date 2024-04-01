As the end of the season and decision time regarding a permanent new manager looms, Sunderland have reportedly identified a former Premier League boss as their top target.

Sunderland manager latest

The Black Cats should be the first to admit that replacing Tony Mowbray with Michael Beale was the wrong call. The former Rangers boss came in with Sunderland gunning for the play-offs but left with their promotion hopes in tatters. Since appointing Mike Dodds on an interim basis, Sunderland have been left waiting for a frustrating campaign to reach its end in the Championship.

Michael Beale at Sunderland Record (via Transfermarkt) Games 12 Wins 4 Draws 2 Losses 6

In search of a new permanent boss, names such as Steve Cooper and even former manager Roy Keane have been mentioned, albeit without either coming close to taking the role.

Cooper, having been out of a job since being sacked by Nottingham Forest, knows all about Championship promotion and is certainly a solid option for the Black Cats. Keane, meanwhile, would be quite the wildcard, given that his last managerial position came at Ipswich Town in 2011.

So, instead, those at the Stadium of Light look set to look elsewhere. According to reliable journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon, Sunderland have made Paul Heckingbottom their top target to succeed Dodds this summer. The former Sheffield United boss previously spoke to the Black Cats about their vacancy before Beale took the role and could now finally get his chance to step into the dugout on Wearside.

Nixon claims that as long as Heckingbottom is happy to work with the current set-up, Sunderland's current way of doing things and some of their current staff, then he will be their top target. A manager who reportedly ticks all of Sunderland's boxes, Heckingbottom may well find himself back in the technical area this summer.

"Fantastic" Heckingbottom can revive Sunderland's play-off ambitions

After a season that has turned out to be one to forget in the Championship, Sunderland can turn to Heckingbottom to revive their play-off ambitions next season. The former Blades boss knows what it takes to earn promotion after all, having finished second in England's second tier whilst at Sheffield United in the last campaign. Ultimately, the Premier League proved a step too far, but that doesn't take away from his achievements.

Heckingbottom earned plenty of praise for his work at Sheffield United too, with goalkeeper Wes Foderingham saying back in 2022:

"He deserves a lot of credit. We were low on confidence and the season looked over.

"He’s come in and he’s changed the mentality in the group. Everyone has worked harder and showed a bit more respect to their craft, making sure they are giving 100 per cent to this football club. Hopefully, we can keep the good form going. He (Heckingbottom) did a fantastic job last season, we know from that experience what he’s about and he knows what we’re about as well."

Now, the 46-year-old will hope to be handed the chance to have similar success at Sunderland, utilising his 3-5-2 system in the process.