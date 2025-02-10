Sheffield Wednesday have a "very clinical" young player on trial currently, according to an encouraging update from reliable journalist Joe Crann.

Latest Sheffield Wednesday news

The Owls suffered late heartbreak in the Championship on Saturday lunchtime, losing 2-1 away to West Brom on a damaging afternoon for Danny Rohl's side.

It looked as though Wednesday had snatched a priceless point in the playoff battle, with Callum Patterson equalising in stoppage time, only for Jayson Molumby to bag a winner in the dying seconds. The defeat means that Rohl's men sit 11th in the table, but still only three points adrift of the playoff places, which is positive.

In terms of transfer business, Ryo Hatsuse has arrived as a new signing late in the January transfer window, and the hope is that the Japanese can make an immediate impression at Hillsborough.

Stuart Armstrong has also come in from Vancouver Whitecaps, coming in as a hugely experienced head who has shone in the Premier League in the past, so he will hopefully also be a key man between now and the end of the season, using his nous to get Wednesday over the line in the promotion battle. Now, another intriguing Owls transfer has emerged.

Sheffield Wednesday take young forward on trial

According to The Star's Crann on X, Sheffield Wednesday currently have young striker Max Fiddes on trial at the club, having recently featured for the Owls' Under-21s:

"Understand that SWFC have had 19-year-old striker, Max Fiddes, on trial with the club. He played just over an hour against Fleetwood Town the other day."

While not necessarily an experienced addition like Hatsuse or Armstrong, Fiddes could be an exciting addition in his own right, at a time when it is crucial that Wednesday also plan for the long-term future.

The 19-year-old has scored two goals in three appearances for Broomhill, who are currently plying their trade in the Lowland League in Scotland, and former Southend United youth manager Danny Heath has hailed him as "very clinical" in the past.

In his report for The Star, Crann adds: "At this point in time it is unknown how long the teenager will be given to showcase his talents in blue and white, but it may be that he’s given another runout on Tuesday when the young Owls take on Hull City on Tuesday afternoon."

It remains to be seen if Fiddes will be retained by the Owls, but having enough attacking options can never be a bad thing, especially given Rohl's team's struggles in front of goal this season, proving to be an issue.

Josh Windass is the only Wednesday player to have reached 10 Championship goals to date in 2024/25, with big-money signing Ike Ugbo not even finding the net once in the league throughout the campaign, coming in a total of 27 appearances.

Granted, Fiddes wouldn't be expected to be a key man from the off, if he did sign, but you never know when a young player might be needed at a big moment in the season and in the future.