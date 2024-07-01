Sunderland are interested in signing a "wonderful" Premier League player in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update from reliable journalist Alan Nixon.

Sunderland transfer news

The Black Cats are at the start of a new era at the Stadium of Light, with Regis Le Bris tasked with bringing glory days back to the club, following the disappointing reign of Michael Beale, and then Mike Dodds in caretaker charge.

Sunderland's new boss will be desperate to bring in the right players this summer, in terms of individuals who can suit his style of play, and a number of new transfer rumours have emerged recently.

One player who has been linked with a return to the Black Cats is Kenton Richardson, with the 25-year-old leaving the Championship club back in 2022, enjoying a positive spell at Gateshead since then, winning the FA Trophy last season. The centre-back is seen as a shrewd addition this summer, and he will be available on a free transfer from the National League club.

That being said, there is also the threat that influential current stars could leave the Stadium of Light before the beginning of next season, with both Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham backed to seal moves to Crystal Palace. Now, another rumour involving the Eagles has also emerged, but this time it's a potential addition for Sunderland.

Sunderland want "wonderful" Premier League ace

According to Nixon on Patreon [via The 72], Sunderland are among the clubs who are interested in signing Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, making contact with the Eagles. It isn't specified if a permanent or loan deal is in the offing, though.

Fellow Championship sides Blackburn Rovers, Queens Park Rangers, Luton Town and Stoke City are all mentioned as possible suitors, however, showing that the 21-year-old is a wanted man.

Rak-Sakyi is a young footballer with so much promise, so the idea of Sunderland beating some of their rivals to his services is an exciting prospect. The forward spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Charlton Athletic, scoring 15 goals and registering eight assists in 40 League One starts in total. Meanwhile, former Addicks manager Dean Holden has lauded him in the past, saying:

"His individual brilliance in terms of one-v-one ability is there for all to see. I’ve worked with some wonderful young players over the years but he is right up there. He is a joy to work with. He is not a minute’s hassle – he is low-maintenance but he is high output. He gets on with his job and just loves playing football with the ball at his feet. He’s got a fantastic career ahead of him, he really has."

The hope is that Sunderland are able to sign Rak-Sakyi, possibly on a loan deal for the 2024/25 campaign, where he could be an eye-catching addition for Le Bris.