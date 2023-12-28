Attempting to stay up in the Championship at the first time of asking, Plymouth Argyle were handed a major blow when Steven Schumacher decided to leave the Pilgrims for Stoke City earlier this month. With the two clubs separated by just a point in the Championship and within touching distance of the dropzone, the managerial change may prove to make all the difference.

Without Schumacher, Neil Dewsnip has stepped in to take over the managerial role on an interim basis and has done well to avoid defeat, drawing against Birmingham City and Cardiff City in high-scoring affairs. As the new year approaches, however, a managerial update has been provided from Home Park.

Plymouth Argyle manager news

Having plenty of patience throughout the festive period, Plymouth have put their trust in Dewsnip instead of panicking with their next appointment. Given that they sit eight points clear of the relegation zone too, the Pilgrims have every right to ensure that the next manager in charge is the perfect fit. Just who that next manager is remains to be seen, however, Plymouth could now be set to make their decision in the coming week.

According to reliable reporter Chris Errington of the Plymouth Herald, interviews for the next Plymouth manager will take place next week with the aim to make an appointment before the FA Cup third-round tie against Sutton United at Home Park on Saturday, January 6.

With that said, those at Home Park could be set for a busy week or so as they narrow in on the next manager in charge. From their perspective, the Greens will hope to get the next decision right and avoid what could be a disastrous dip in form in the second half of the current campaign.

Plymouth must get next appointment right

Speaking on the next appointment, Plymouth interim boss Dewnsnip recently told the Plymouth Herald:

"We want to be ready to get the best candidate we can for Plymouth Argyle. So as Steven leaves, and we didn't feel as though we had a candidate in house this time around, then we go to our list that we have kind of identified over the last, probably 12 months.

"In fact, as soon as Steven won the league last year, we would be foolish not to be thinking of 'What if?' So here we are. Just out of interest, we have had so far over 100 inquiries and there is some really, really good quality people who are on that list - some of whom were already on the list that we had, which is nice. Talking to the players this morning they are like 'Wow, what a great opportunity for the next manager' so that was really interesting they were saying that."

With Plymouth away from the dropzone at this moment in time, whoever arrives has the opportunity to avoid the panic of escaping relegation. Instead, like Schumacher, they'll have the chance to instantly make their mark on their new side, potentially sealing Plymouth's place in the Championship as early as possible.