Reliable reporter Jonny McFarlane has dropped a significant update regarding Rangers' links with a move for a free agent in the summer transfer window.

Rangers transfer news

A busy summer at Ibrox is threatening to become even more productive in the coming weeks, as Philippe Clement looks to add more players to an already impressive squad.

Marco van Ginkel is a player who has been most recently linked with a summer move to Rangers, with the former Chelsea midfielder now a free agent after leaving Vitesse Arnhem at the end of last season. It was reported in recent days that Clement and his director of recruitment Nils Koppen were working flat out to get a possible deal done before the deadline to submit squads for the upcoming Champions League fixtures.

The Gers are also believed to have registered interest in Bristol City attacker Tommy Conway, with the forward potentially seen as a good replacement for Kemar Roofe, who departed when his contract expired at the Scottish Premiership giants earlier this summer. The former scored 10 goals in the Championship last season.

Rangers are keen on securing the services of Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri, too, with the Tunisian not looking like he is an important part of Erik ten Hag's plans currently. The 21-year-old once enjoyed a productive loan spell at Birmingham City, where manager John Eustace heaped praise on him, saying: "The way he has played in the last couple of games has been phenomenal. He has broken records for total distance [covered], all that kind of stuff."

Taking to X, McFarlane claimed that free agent Van Ginkel won't be moving to Rangers this summer, despite previous reports suggesting otherwise:

There were arguably clear benefits to Rangers signing Van Ginkel in the current transfer window, considering he is a player of undeniable pedigree, in terms of the teams he has represented during his career. He has played for Chelsea, joining on a permanent basis back in 2013, and he has also had loan stints at the likes of AC Milan and PSV Eindhoven, among others, as well as winning eight caps for the Netherlands.

The fact that the Dutchman would have joined for free also means that there wouldn't have been much risk element involved, simply covering the wages, although the fact that he is 31 years of age does mean that the Gers could have been signing a player who is past his peak.

Assuming the Van Ginkel move is off the table, it is still paramount that Clement targets another midfielder between now and the end of the window, ensuring that there are enough options in a vital area, allowing his side to mount another genuine Scottish Premiership title push.

Related After Propper: Rangers lining up Hannibal upgrade who Mourinho loved Philippe Clement could be eyeing up an experienced midfielder as his next signing...

Ryan Jack has left after a seven-year stint at Ibrox, for example, which has left a gap in the squad, and while other signings have already come in, targeting one more figure in the middle of the park could make sense.