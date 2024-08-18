Highlights Leeds United are seeking new offensive talent amidst a slow start to the season with eyes on potential winger Jack Clarke.

Clarke, a highly-rated forward who excelled at Sunderland, could be the key to bolstering Leeds' attack in the Championship.

Leeds aims to secure the versatile Clarke, a dynamic and skilled player, in the final stages of the transfer window to drive for promotion.

Leeds United are keeping close tabs on a potential new attacker in the final stages of the summer transfer window as they look to bolster their ranks in a bid to secure promotion from the Championship.

Leeds endure slow start to the season

Daniel Farke's side have not enjoyed the first week of the Championship season, and are yet to record their first win of the campaign.

In a summer that has been overshadowed by departures, Georginio Rutter is the latest on the move, with the Frenchman set to join Brighton in a £40m deal that will become a new record signing for the Seagulls.

After snatching a late equaliser on the opening day of the season to draw 3-3 with Portsmouth, Leeds followed that up with a 3-0 home loss against Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup first round, before drawing 0-0 with last season's fellow playoff side West Bromwich Albion, leaving them 16th in the Championship after two games and already four points behind both Burnley and Watford.

Speaking before the draw at The Hawthorns, Farke revealed that he still wanted four new faces in the final days of the summer transfer window.

"We need cover at full-back, a midfielder, a winger or offensive player and after Georgi (departs) a second offensive player. They need the full package in all areas. You are not a top player unless you deliver goals and assists."

"They have to the right personality, mentality and be affordable. (It's) not easy to attract this quality. It's easier in the Premier League. This is what we work on."

Now, it has emerged that they are keeping a close eye on someone who fits just that description.

Leeds United chase "super talent" forward

That comes with reliable reporter Mike McGrath of The Telegraph revealing that Leeds are continuing to keep an eye on former Leeds and Tottenham winger Jack Clarke as they seek reinforcements.

As per McGrath, the Yorkshire outfit are "well aware" of the winger, who scored 15 goals for Sunderland in the Championship last season, and a potential move is "one to watch" in the final two weeks of the transfer window.

Jack Clarke's 23/24 Championship season Appearances 40 Goals 15 Assists 4 Minutes per goal/assist 191

After leaving Leeds for Tottenham back in 2019, Clarke, valued at £25m by Sunderland, has gone on to become one of the Championship's most skilful forwards despite still being just 23 years old.

He was singled out for high praise by former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray back in 2023, who dubbed him a "super talent" after one performance against Blackburn Rovers.

“He was amazing tonight. Scored two great goals, earned the penalty, he stuck it away, which shows the confidence level he’s got to stand up and take the penalty, and the composure for his second goal."

“But not just the goal. The more the game went on, the more this team knows to give it to Clarke who can run it 40 yards up the pitch, he can cut inside, pass it to people in the box, he can shoot."

“He’s a super talent, he’s a great kid."

Clarke is now down to the final two years of his £17,000-per-week deal in the north east, and so far there have been no assurances that he will pen a new contract with the Black Cats, which could convince them to part ways with him should a suitable offer come in during the final days of the transfer window.

Would he be the right move for Leeds?