Tottenham have received a reply after tabling an offer for a "special" player, as chairman Daniel Levy and the Spurs recruitment team make early summer moves.

Postecoglou looking to upgrade in key positions at Spurs

Reliable media outlets have claimed that the north Londoners are ready to back manager Ange Postecoglou again this summer, despite their disappointing end to the Premier League campaign.

On Wednesday, journalist Tom Allnutt wrote a report for The Times, sharing that Spurs are set to try and provide Postecoglou with three major signings in a new striker, centre-back and midfielder when the transfer window reopens.

The Lilywhites are prepared to hand their manager the necessary funds to upgrade his squad, coming after Postecoglou recently stated that serious change is needed at Tottenham. The Australian is also on record stating that Spurs will indeed look to bring in another central defender.

Top five Premier League sides Goals conceded 1. Arsenal 28 2. Man City 33 3. Liverpool 38 4. Aston Villa 53 5. Tottenham 58

“If you’re saying, ‘Is it an area we can strengthen?’, yes it’s an area we will probably look at”, said Postecoglou on signing another centre-back.

“With all these things, it’s about trying to strengthen the group as much as anything else. If you think about when I first arrived, we had maybe six or seven centre-backs at the club. So it’s not just numbers. It’s more about the ability of those players to play the football we want and to fit in to what we’re trying to build here. I think it is an area of the park we will look to strengthen."

Tottenham have displayed interest in Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly as one target, with the Englishman set to leave on a free deal this summer. Another bargain option could be Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo, who is in the same position as Kelly, and has been pivotal for Fulham since returning to the first team.

Tottenham make Tosin offer with reply received

According to reliable Spurs news source Paul O'Keefe, Tottenham have actually now made Tosin an offer to join them on a Bosman deal.

However, it is bad news, with the £47,000-per-week Englishman refusing their approach. It remains to be seen if they come back in for him, but the evidence suggests he could be worth a second punt.

“He is a key player for us. He is one of the leaders in our dressing room and we need these guys to step in in the right moments and he did it,” said Marco Silva on Tosin's excellent 23/24 form.

“We missed him a lot, we missed him because he didn’t play the first three months of the season. Tosin is a special player for us, I can’t hide that situation. The way he can defend the box but also on the ball he is a special player for me, the way I want to play, the way he can build (from the back).

“For three months we missed him but he has just played the last four or five games and he is getting better and better. A great performance from him against Everton and to be able to take the last decision to be deciding the game he deserves all the credit.”