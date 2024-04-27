Chelsea have identified a new problem area, and have shortlisted four players to fill it this summer, according to the latest reports.

Pochettino poses problem

Mauricio Pochettino finally seems to have had enough of being the fall guy at Stamford Bridge, and took aim at his own players after the heavy thrashing by Arsenal in midweek. His side were torn apart 5-0 in the Premier League by the title-challenging Gunners, and the Argentine admitted that his side gave up, having ended the game in a back five with veteran Thiago Silva having to be sent on to stem the tide.

"It's not difficult to explain," said Pochettino after the game. "Everyone saw we didn't compete from the beginning of the game. After we conceded the team was so soft. I'm so disappointed with the start because we're supposed to have full energy and compete better.

"We were talking at half-time to start in a different way. But we did not. When we conceded the third goal the team gave up. It was tough on them. The team showed a lack of capacity to resist - that is what is the problem."

The defeat has led to yet more speculation about the future of the Argentine, who has won just two more games than he has lost in the Premier League this season, and even an unprecedented injury crisis does little to mask his failings to date.

Though Poch is unpopular among the fanbase, he seemingly still has the backing of the board, and they are ready to continue on their march to burn through money in west London, with a winger a priority.

Two set to leave as four targeted

Now, respected Chelsea journalist Simon Phillips has shared his insight into Chelsea's summer planning, and it appears to revolve around the wide areas. Writing on his substack, Phillips reveals that two wingers are free to leave, while the club have identified four potential fresh targets to help get the Blues back on track next season.

Chelsea's wide options Player Contract until Raheem Sterling 2027 Noni Madueke 2030 Mykhailo Mudryk 2031 Omari Hutchinson 2025

On the more audacious end of their transfer planning, one of those that the Blues hold an interest in is West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen, who has enjoyed another fine season under David Moyes.

However, that is described as "unlikely", with West Ham set to finish above Chelsea for the second consecutive season and Bowen having penned a new contract earlier in the season tying him to the London Stadium until 2030.

With financial fair play concerns to battle, it seems unlikely Chelsea would be even able to put together an offer West Ham would consider for their talismanic figure.

Meanwhile, they have previously shown an interest in Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, and triggered his £35m release clause last summer only for the Frenchman to turn them down. 12 months on, it is reported that his release clause now stands at £65m, which has seen the Blues drop their interest in the young star, who himself is keen to move to a Champions League club if he leaves Selhurst Park.

Another player Chelsea have been linked with in recent weeks is Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, with the 21-year-old having a £43m release clause in his contract in Spain.

It seems as though once more, the Blues owners are ready to try and spend their way out of trouble this summer.