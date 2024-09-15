Liverpool are believed to have submitted an offer of over £75m for an "incredible" player who shone at Euro 2024, according to a new transfer claim.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds continue to be linked with new signings, following a relatively quiet summer in the market, only bringing in Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa, with the former remaining at Valencia for the current campaign.

Paris Saint-Germain star Xavi Simons has been mentioned as one target for Liverpool, with the Dutchman scoring for the Netherlands against England in the semi-finals of the Euros. Virgil van Dijk has described him as a "very talented player", which speaks volumes about his ability.

Liverpool are also thought to be among the clubs interested in signing Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala, with Manchester City also reportedly eyeing him up. His current club are desperate to tie him down to a new contract, though, seeing him as one of their most prized assets.

Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg is a young talent with a big future in the game and the Reds have been linked with a move for him. Real Madrid are providing strong competition, however, highlighting how highly rated the 17-year-old is.

Liverpool submitted £77m+ offer for "incredible" player

According to Kicker [via Paisley Gates], Liverpool, and by extension FSG, submitted a monster £77.7m offer for Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz earlier this year. Bayern also attempted to snap him up, but he decided to stay put at the reigning Bundesliga champions.

The 21-year-old isn't out of contract at Leverkusen until the summer of 2027, so it is likely to take an enormous amount of money to prise him away from Xabi Alonso's side.

Wirtz is a magnificent young player with such a big future in the game, so he would have been a spectacular signing by Liverpool if they had managed to strike a deal for him. Former Reds midfielder Joe Cole is a big admirer, saying of him back in May:

"Incredible. I’ve watched him three times this year now and he’s blown me away every time. He’s got a South American flair with a German efficiency about him. We’ve all heard of Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden, and Musiala. This lad will be new to the British viewers. Let me tell you, he is every bit as talented as those players. He could go on to be anything."

It is encouraging that Liverpool were reportedly willing to spend big on Wirtz, suggesting that the money is there to sign big-name players, and it could be that he remains a target moving forward.

He enjoyed a good Euros with Germany, scoring twice in three starts in the competition, and he could only get better with age in the coming years. Granted, he seems happy at Leverkusen currently, but things can change quickly in football, and who knows, he may eventually feel that a new challenge is best for him.