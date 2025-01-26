Manchester United and INEOS have a deal in place with a “monster” £33 million transfer target, according to a report.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils have just over a week in this January transfer window to sign a new left wing-back and move on any other players that Ruben Amorim doesn’t want to be a part of his squad. The Premier League side confirmed the temporary departure of Antony on Saturday, as he joined Real Betis on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Brazilian’s departure now frees up the chance for United to bring in a left wing-back, a position that is seen as a key to strengthening. But as well as looking to strengthen that area of the team, United also have their eyes on a few other potential signings. It’s been claimed that Man Utd are preparing a move to sign Achraf Hakimi from Paris Saint-Germain, whose contract expires in over a year’s time.

As well as looking at Hakimi, Man Utd are plotting to sign Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume, but this may not occur until the summer. The 22-year-old would not cost the Red Devils a substantial fee; therefore, there is an opportunity for United to make a much-needed bargain move at the end of the campaign.

Report claims Man Utd have deal in place with £33m target

But while the Red Devils look at Hakimi and Agoume, signing a left wing-back now is a priority, and according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport relayed by The Faithful, Man United have agreed a deal with Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu, seemingly on personal terms.

Dorgu has become a top target for United in this transfer window, and even though the Red Devils have seen two bids turned down by Lecce for the player, according to Fabrizio Romano, United have not given up on signing Dorgu. Romano reports that negotiations continue between the two clubs, as Lecce want €40 million (£33 million), and United could offer more add-ons to make the deal happen.

United are trying to “increase the pressure” on Lecce by doing a deal for Dorgu, as agreeing personal terms means they are a step closer to a deal. However, United are very tight when it comes to PSR, so they are trying to find a way of reaching a fair price while not putting themselves in jeopardy of breaking rules.

Patrick Dorgu's 24/25 Serie A stats Apps 20 Starts 20 Goals 3 xG 3.19 Assists 1 Big chances created 1 Key passes per game 0.9 Clean sheets 3 Interceptions per game 0.8 Tackles per game 2.0 Balls recovered per game 4.7 Clearances per game 1.8

Dorgu, who has been dubbed a “monster” in the past, has become a top target for United, as the lack of availability at left-back or left wingback has been a concern for the Premier League side for over 18 months now. Tyrell Malacia could reportedly leave on loan in this transfer window, while Luke Shaw continues to struggle with fitness, as he remains on the sidelines through injury.

Dorgu has really impressed in Italy, not only for his defensive ability but also for his attacking threat and versatility, which is on show most weeks, and given how United have struggled on both flanks this season, his arrival could be perfect for what Amorim is looking for.