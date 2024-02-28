Everton finally received a verdict this week on their appeal regarding their Financial Fair Play charge earlier this season, which led to a deduction of 10 points. That verdict was mostly a positive one with the Toffees' deduction taken from 10 to six points, leaving them five points clear of the Premier League's relegation zone. And since then, they've been handed a further boost by the fitness of Dele Alli, who could now get a new contract at Goodison Park.

Struggling with injuries and difficult issues away from the pitch, Alli is finally on course to eventually make his return to action. The England international revealed in an open interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap the troubles that he has been facing away from the game, detailing his traumatic upbringing and his problems ever since, much to the shock of the football world.

Sean Dyche spoke about the timeline of Alli's return back in December, saying via The Guardian: "He still has a bit to go because he has been out for a long time, he needs a game programme, but to get him back with us would be really pleasing for him because he has been so unlucky.

"The last time, 12-13 weeks ago when he was going to join in, he was so unlucky with the damage that was done. But the good news is that everything is settling down and he is feeling good. I saw him earlier and he said: ‘I’m feeling great.’”

Now, almost three months later, the former Spurs star has reportedly taken a significant step towards a return. According to Patrick Boyland of The Athletic, Alli is back at Finch Farm to step up his rehabilitation, and Everton are now open to offering him a new contract at the club with a return to action before the end of the season not ruled out.

It is more likely he returns in pre-season, with his return to the club's training ground only the first major step towards full fitness and participation in full training still some way off, but nonetheless it is great news for Alli and Toffees fans that he is finally close to doing what he loves most.

Before anything, however, Everton will have to negotiate a way past the reported £10m fee that they will owe Spurs if Alli reaches 20 appearances for the Merseyside club. Having already made 13 appearances, those at Goodison Park will see their financial troubles dealt another blow if they fail to renegotiate their deal with Spurs and Alli reaches 20 appearances.

Alli could yet rediscover best form

Whilst it remains to be seen whether Alli will be able to kick on at Everton upon his return to fitness, there's no doubting the player that they'll have on their hands if he does rediscover his best form.

Still yet to secure their safety, having a player who once stood alongside the likes of Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard in the history books could go a long way in not only keeping Everton up but also potentially taking them onto bigger and better things in the Premier League.