Everton have been handed a major update in their financial fair play assessment, it has emerged this week.

Toffees on trial once again

Sean Dyche's Everton have already tasted the consequences of breaching the Premier League's FFP rules once this season, docked six points for their transgression (initially 10 before being reduced on appeal).

Now, they wait for their second verdict, having seen Nottingham Forest docked four points for their own breach last week. However, they are set to be waiting to learn their fate for a while yet.

Speaking on 5 Live's Monday Night club, Mark Chapman revealed that a decision wasn't expected any time soon.

“The last I had heard is that it will not be before the Premier League resumes, or won’t be before the international fixtures, but the deadline is April 8th. That’s what I was told”, he explained to listeners.

Should it come towards that deadline, Everton will have as few as seven games left to play, with trips to Bournemouth and Newcastle United as well as a home game against Burnley all set to take place before April 8th as things stand.

A points deduction would likely leave them in the relegation zone, with the club teetering nervously above the drop zone once more heading into the final part of the campaign.

The Premier League relegation battle Team Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points Everton 28 8 7 13 -10 25* Luton 29 5 7 17 -18 22 Nottingham Forest 29 6 7 16 -16 21* Burnley 29 4 5 20 -34 17 Sheffield United 28 3 5 20 -50 14

Though Everton have a game in hand on most of the sides below them, that is a Merseyside derby against high-flying Liverpool, which they will have little hope of getting a result in despite the rivalry.

Now, in a surprise twist, it has emerged that Everton are "confident they can avoid a second points deduction" this season, in part because they are "confident that they have acted in good faith and complied with the investigation".

That information comes courtesy of Football Insider, who claim that "the Merseyside club have grown in confidence that their penalty could be reduced to zero following the verdict of Nottingham Forest’s hearing".

It is added that there is a 'growing feeling' on the blue side of Merseyside that "an expected three-point penalty could be reduced down to zero because of mitigating factors and compliance", with Forest having seen an initial six point penalty dropped to four in recognition of their co-operation, something that Everton hope to replicate.

A three point deduction, should it come, would leave the club in the same position in the Premier League, but would see them just a point above the drop zone heading into the last part of the season and, with the Blues struggling to find the back of the net with any sort of regularity in the second half of the campaign, could see them in massive danger of dropping out of England's top flight.