Liverpool have been handed a chance to bolster their defensive ranks this summer after it emerged that they are keeping tabs on a standout star whose club are facing FFP peril.

Liverpool confirm Richard Hughes as new sporting director

It is shaping up to be a fascinating final few months of the campaign for Liverpool, but fans will already have one eye firmly on the summer. Though they have already scooped the Carabao Cup this season and are in the running for both the Premier League and Europa League, they were rocked earlier in the season by the news that Jurgen Klopp would be leaving after nine years at the helm.

During that time, he has taken the Reds from a fading giant to one of the Premier League's major heavyweights once more, bringing memorable moments and serious success to Anfield. His departure, and that of his assistant Pep Lijnders, is set to come as a massive blow to the club. However, it will also coincide with yet more change as Michael Edwards takes charge as the new CEO of the club, with Richard Hughes announced as the new sporting director.

And there will be surgery on the pitch too. As it stands, several players are out of contract at the end of the campaign and it is expected that both Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip will leave as free agents, so Hughes will be looking to get busy straight away.

Liverpool eyeing up "outstanding" star

Now, reliable journalist Sami Mokbel has revealed that the Reds are one of several clubs keeping tabs on impressive Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, with Forest potentially under pressure this summer either from relegation or from need to comply with financial fair play, which they have already been docked four points for breaching.

One of their major assets is Murillo, who has been excellent since his summer arrival from Corinthians and has earned plenty of high praise.

Speaking on standout centre-backs across the 2023/24 season, ex-Liverpool star Jamie Carragher highlighted both Murillo and Jarrad Branthwaite as those that have have impressed him this campaign, hailing the Nottingham Forest man as "outstanding".

“I remember being a young lad going in myself at Liverpool and it’s an unforgiving position, I had to go to full-back for the next three or four years and then go back to centre-back, so you can see the quality we have. Branthwaite has been outstanding, Murillo I think has been outstanding too.”

The report claims that the Reds have been joined by Premier League trio Manchester City, Arsenal and Newcastle United in their admiration of the young defender, as well as European giants PSG and Barcelona.

With Matip set to leave the club and Van Dijk turning 33 years old before the new season, there is need for new blood in the heart of defence at Anfield sooner rather than later, with options thin on the ground.

Liverpool's centre back options Player Contract ends Virgil Van Dijk 2025 Ibrahima Konate 2026 Jarell Quansah N/A Joe Gomez 2027

Though it has previously been claimed that Forest would hold out for a record fee for Murillo, circumstance may change that, and could spark an almighty tussle for his signature this summer.