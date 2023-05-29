Arsenal and Manchester City are both targeting Michael Olise following the end of the 2022/23 Premier League season which saw Pep Guardiola's side lift the title.

City have officially won their first trophy of the season but still have their sights set on two more, the FA Cup and Champions League finals still to come on the 3rd and 10th of June respectively.

Transfer plans have already begun for the league champions and Michael Olise is one man under consideration for Man City.

What's the transfer latest news on Michael Olise to Man City?

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Arsenal and Manchester City have "great interest" in signing the Palace star. This season, he scored three goals and assisted 11, according to Transfermarkt and is now a target for the best teams in England.

Olise has four years remaining on his contract with Palace so the Eagles are well-placed to hold their ground in negotiations. Should Olise, leave he will command a transfer fee reportedly in the region of €40m (£34m), as per Konur.

Guardiola wants Olise to reinforce his midfield options with the Spaniard well-known for rotating his squad to ensure the team stays healthy. Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva could both leave the club this summer and so City are considering how to invest into their midfield.

Olise is seen by both Arsenal and Man City "clear about the player's qualities and are willing to make an economic effort to ensure his signing."

The midfielder and his "entourage" will ultimately decide where his career will go next.

How could Olise fit in at Man City?

21-year-old Olise is a promising player for the future but he has already demonstrated himself to be one of the most creative players in the Premier League.

His 11 assists this campaign are the result of his consistent creativity and vision.

Data from Fbref shows that Olise was expected to be in the 85th percentile for assisted goals (xAG). In reality, he over-performed projections by reaching 11 assists, placing him in the 91st percentile for assists by an attacking midfielder or a winger.

Clubs like Arsenal and Man City, who employ data gurus to analyse potential transfer targets, will have been watching Olise this season and looking at the stats to back up their decision to pursue him.

Following their tense Premier League title battle, both clubs will be hoping for a win in the transfer market as well.