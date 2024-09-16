One Premier League ace could now reject a potential return to Chelsea in the future as he searches out "more attractive" options than the Blues, it has been reported.

Chelsea pick up win over Bournemouth

Enzo Maresca's side managed to scrape a 1-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium to move up to eighth in the Premier League after four games.

After being dominated for much of the first half, the game swung on a missed penalty from Bournemouth striker Evanilson, whose effort from the spot was kept out by Robert Sanchez just before half-time.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea match stats Bournemouth Chelsea Possession 33.3% 66.7% Shots 19 10 Shots on target 7 3 Touches in the opponent's box 28 21 xG 1.78 0.78

In a game that saw a record number of yellow cards, it was the substitutes that proved the difference for Chelsea. New signing Jadon Sancho led a much improved Blues side in the second half and teed up fellow substitute Christopher Nkunku for the only goal of the game just minutes from time.

It means that the Blues march on to seven points after four games, with their only loss having come on the opening day of the season to reigning champions Manchester City, while their eight goals are the most any side other than City have scored so far this season.

However, major question marks remain over recruitment, with a hoarding approach to transfers resulting in a bloated squad, while only some of Maresca's unwanted bunch were able to secure summer moves away. The likes of Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka were unable to finalise departures from Stamford Bridge, and now look set to play bit-part roles until January, when their exits can be revisited.

And that transfer chaos appears to have had a knock-on effect on potential new signings.

Defender could snub offer to re-join Chelsea

That comes as one report reveals that former Chelsea defender Marc Guehi could snub a potential return to the Blues, in favour of "more attractive" options elsewhere.

The centre-back was the subject of strong interest from Newcastle United over the summer, but Crystal Palace stood firm on their £75m valuation despite Guehi now inside the final two years of his £50,000 a week deal in south London. Eagles chairman Steve Parish dubbed him a "superstar", and warned clubs would have to pay superstar money as a result.

"Nobody has got to the valuation yet. If you want a superstar player you need to pay superstar money", he told Sky Sports.

"It's not near the point where we have to make a decision. We love having him and would love to keep him. If someone else wants to have him they need to make it really difficult for us. He's a generational talent."

Now, it is expected that several clubs will circle as they look to grab a cut-price deal on the defender, but Football Insider claim that though Chelsea have an option to match any offer made, Guehi would likely turn down a return to Stamford Bridge.

They claim that "the Blues’ scattergun approach to the transfer market, and treatment of established players" may see Guehi look elsewhere, while it is added that any club wanting to sign the England international will likely have to offer Champions League football, which Chelsea are considered outsiders to achieve this season.

Both Liverpool and Newcastle are also expected to be in the mix to sign the defender, while Arsenal and Manchester United have both previously been linked in what could turn into a major tussle for his services.