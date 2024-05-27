Highlights Arsenal's lacking transitional pace was evident this season despite scoring the most goals in the club's Premier League history.

The Gunners struggled to find real speed and directness in their attack, often relying on intricate plays over counter-attacks.

Marcus Rashford, a potential target for Arsenal, offers the speed and threat that could address their forward line concerns, but a deal may be challenging due to his high wages and Manchester United's reluctance to let him go easily.

Mikel Arteta could finally be about to address the issue Arsenal face in their frontline following another bittersweet season, according to reports.

Arsenal lack transitional pace

All of the focus on Arsenal's transfer plans has surrounded their lack of a striker this summer, but there are more issues than just the lack of a number nine. Although they scored a club record 91 goals across the course of the Premier League campaign, there was a clear lack of pace and directness from the Gunners, who lacked any serious threat on the counter-attack for much of the season.

The form of traditional speedster Gabriel Martinelli saw the Brazilian dropped to the substitutes bench for the latter part of the season, with Leandro Trossard taking his place on the left flank, while Gabriel Jesus was also deployed there on occasions.

Arsenal's options on the left wing Player PL Starts at left wing Goal involvements when starting Gabriel Martinelli 23 7 Leandro Trossard 11 7 Gabriel Jesus 4 0

But neither player boast sheer speed among their best attributes, and Arsenal were often forced to create more intricate goals instead of blowing teams away in the final third as they eventually found themselves caught and passed by Manchester City for the Premier League title.

It is likely for this reason that the Gunners were so keen to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk in the January 2023 transfer window, before the Ukrainian ended up joining Chelsea. It has also seen Arteta's side linked with the likes of Athletic Club's Nico Williams, who was clocked as the second-fastest player at the 2022 World Cup.

Now, another name has entered the fray.

Report claims Arteta has held Arsenal talks with Rashford

That comes in the shape of Manchester United academy graduate Marcus Rashford, who has endured a tough campaign with the Red Devils and has lost his place in the England squad as a result.

The 26-year-old, who penned a new £300,000 a week contract at Old Trafford last season, managed just seven goals and two assists in his most recent Premier League campaign, and has reportedly been made available this summer by the new ownership should he wish to leave the club.

But the Englishman remains a threat to any side, as Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez pointed out before the two sides met last season, highlighting he may well have exactly what Arteta's side need going forward.

"In the transition he is very, very dangerous so, yes, we need to take care of all of them but especially Rashford. He's one of the most dangerous players now in Europe, yeah. He's very fast, he has a very good at dribbling in one-versus-one."

And Arsenal have now been credited with an interest in the winger, with Football London relaying reports from AFCAMDEN on X claiming that "Arteta and Rashford have spoken in recent weeks" and that there is "interest from both sides" in a deal happening.

The Gunners have made a habit of raiding the clubs around them in recent seasons, signing Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City back in 2022 before making a £65m move for then-Chelsea man Kai Havertz last summer.

However, a move for Rashford feels far more complex, with his wages alone putting him well clear of Arsenal's highest earner and Manchester United unlikely to be willing to let him leave on the cheap.