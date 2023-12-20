Sitting just three points adrift of the play-offs, having just announced the appointment of former Rangers manager Michael Beale, only time will tell whether Sunderland made the right decision when sacking Tony Mowbray. The Black Cats will hope to see Beale take them into back-to-back play-offs and this time around secure a return to the Premier League. The January transfer window can go a long way towards helping that, with the former Queens Park Rangers boss potentially getting the chance to make his mark on his new side.

With that said, reports suggest that Sunderland have already made their first move in an attempt to sign Beale's first addition ahead of the winter transfer window and have been given a verdict on that proposed move.

Sunderland transfer news

Taking his first job since his Ibox departure earlier this season, Beale will aim to get off to a flying start at Sunderland. Given the fact that he's already got Championship experience under his belt, the Black Cats will be hopeful that their new boss can settle in quickly at the Stadium of Light.

After taking the job, Beale told Sunderland's official website: “It’s a huge honour to be joining the Sunderland family and I would like to thank Kyril, Kristjaan and the rest of the Executive Team for the faith and responsibility they have placed in me.

"The existing coaching team deserve huge credit for the way they navigated the interim period and like all of the staff at the Club, they will continue to be vitally important moving forward alongside the incredible fans that make SAFC such an historic and unique Club. It’s clear there is some excellent work being done at senior and academy level and I’m excited to support those efforts and implement my own ideas, as we build on the strong identity already established within the Club.”

The Black Cats didn't take long when attempting to land the manager's first signing, either. According to Diario de Sevilla, Sevilla have rejected Sunderland's bid for Musa Drammeh ahead of the January transfer window, with the forward seen as an important player for the reserve team and someone who can serve the first team well in the future. Given that verdict, Beale and co may now be forced to look elsewhere for winter arrivals.

Drammeh could have boosted Sunderland's promotion chances

Drammeh's stats for Sevilla's B team show that he is ready to step up to first-team action and could have made an impact had Sunderland's bid been accepted. The striker has scored five goals in 15 games whilst also turning provider on two occasions. For now, though, he is set to stay put in Seville, forcing Sunderland to continue their search for another goalscorer.

The play-off hopefuls have lacked the spark that Amad Diallo gave them ever since the end of his loan spell from Manchester United last season, but if Beale can rediscover that spark through another incoming, he could repay the faith shown in him by those at the Stadium of Light by securing Premier League promotion.