Liverpool are now thought to be leading Manchester United in the race to sign a world-renowned 29-year-old, according to a fresh transfer rumour.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds may not have completed any signings yet this summer, but that doesn't mean that a vast array of players aren't being linked with moves to Anfield, as Arne Slot looks to strengthen the squad that Jurgen Klopp left him.

Celtic star Matt O'Riley has emerged as a reported target for Liverpool, having shone hugely for the Hoops last season, registering a total of 31 goal contributions (18 goals and 13 assists) in the Scottish Premiership. The Dane has plenty of options, but a move to Merseyside isn't being ruled out.

Dani Olmo is a player whose reputation has been enhanced greatly after some superb performances for Spain at Euro 2024, with no player scoring more goals than his tally of three in the tournament. The 26-year-old is believed to be wanted by the Reds this summer, but they are facing competition from the likes of United and Manchester City.

Then there's Adrien Rabiot, who United are also believed to be pushing hard to sign, with a recent claim even suggesting that he is "getting closer" to sealing a move to Old Trafford all the time. Liverpool are seemingly another interested party, holding talks with him, and now a twist has emerged in the saga.

Liverpool lead Man Utd in race to sign 29-year-old

According to a fresh claim from Tutto Juve on Sunday, Liverpool are actually ahead of Manchester United in the battle to sign Rabiot this summer, contrary to the aforementioned reports.

The Reds are described as being "ahead in the negotiation", with the 29-year-old a free agent after leaving Juventus at the end of last season.

Given his age, Rabiot may not be coming in as a long-term option for Liverpool, which may not appeal to Slot, but there is no doubting his credentials as a top-level footballer.

The Frenchman is a six-time Ligue 1 champion, dominating the division in a strong Paris Saint-Germain side in the past, and he has also tasted Serie A glory once in a Juventus shirt. Meanwhile, Reds hero Ibrahima Konate has spoken positively about his international colleague in the past, saying:

"Rabiot?I didn’t know him before this World Cup. I had never lived with him in the group. Talk to everyone. He is a key player in this competition. Adrien takes us a lot, in defence and attack."

With Thiago leaving Liverpool earlier this summer, bringing an end to his playing career in the process, Rabiot could fill the void left by the Spaniard, adding experience and class to a midfield that is relatively young. The likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch and Harvey Elliott are all 25 years of age and under.

It is understandable why some would be against the signing of the France international, considering he is 29 and could have high wage demands, but pipping United to any signing should never be sniffed at.