Manchester United have now made a move to sign a £48 million star to replace Marcus Rashford, who looks set to leave Old Trafford, according to a new report.

Rashford’s Man Utd future in doubt

The 2024/25 season is another campaign where Rashford has been unable to replicate the tremendous form he showed in the 2022/23 season. The Englishman has struggled in front of goal and subsequently been in and out of the team under Erik ten Hag and now Ruben Amorim.

The absence from the United squad against Manchester City on Sunday looks to be the final nail in the coffin, as an exit appears likely in January. It has been reported that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to part ways with Rashford in order to raise funds to improve other areas of the team. Both Barcelona and PSG have been linked with a move for the forward, who United are asking for just £40 million.

Rashford has remained quiet through all of this until now, when in an interview with journalist Henry Winter, he revealed he is “ready for a new challenge.” Rashford told Henry Winter, via BBC Sport: “If I know that a situation is already bad, I'm not going to make it worse. I've seen how other players have left in the past, and I don't want to be that person.

"When I leave, I will make a statement, and it will be from me. When I leave, it is going to be 'no hard feelings.' You are not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United - that's me as a person. I'm ready for a new challenge and the next steps."

Man Utd move for £48m star to replace Marcus Rashford

According to a report from Spain, Manchester United have made an offer to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao. The 22-year-old is one of the growing stars of Spanish football after breaking through into the first team on a permanent basis in the 2021/22 season.

It wasn’t until the season after that Williams made a real impact, as he started to get among the goals and assists, and since then, he has become an important player for Bilbao and his national side, Spain. Last season, Williams scored five goals and registered 14 assists in 31 La Liga games, and now United believe he is ready to replace Rashford.

This report states that United and therefore INEOS have made a formal offer to sign Williams, but it won’t be an easy deal to complete, as PSG and Barcelona are also keen on signing the winger. It is clear how much the Premier League side will have to pay to sign the Spaniard, as Williams has a €58 million release clause, which is roughly £48 million.

Nico Williams' 24/25 stats compared to Marcus Rashford Williams Rashford Apps 16 15 Starts 13 12 Goals 1 4 xG 2.1 1.7 Goals per 90 0.08 0.37 Assists 3 1 xAG 2.4 2.1 Assists per 90 0.23 0.09 Progressive runs 143 79 Progressive carries 80 20 Progressive passes 41 21 Shots (on target) 28 (8) 16 (9) Shots per 90 2.19 1.47

Williams’ ability to play on either flank and create problems in front of goal makes him a player that United would love to add to their team. Both PSG and Barcelona may also make offers for Williams, but the Red Devils are determined to lead the race for his signature. However, this transfer may depend on what happens with Rashford in January.